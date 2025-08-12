A bus on the Lugansk-Moscow route overturns in dense fog. Several passengers are injured. Spectacular: after the crash, the passengers right the bus themselves despite the accident.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bus overturns in dense fog in the Tula region - 35 people are injured, including several children.

Some passengers jump out of the bus and then right the vehicle themselves.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but the police suspect that the driver fell asleep and visibility was poor. Show more

The published video shows the moment when a bus loses control in dense fog in the Tula region, crashes into a safety barrier and tips onto its side.

Several passengers jump through broken windows onto the road. A surveillance camera captures the uninjured passengers trying to right the overturned bus together.

Self-help after the accident

The video clearly shows how important it was for the passengers to act quickly, reacting independently after the accident and righting the bus.

The exact circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated by the Russian authorities. blue News shows you the spectacular footage from the surveillance camera.

