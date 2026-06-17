Witnesses rushed out of their vehicles and desperately tried to smash the cockpit windows of the Cessna Citation Latitude. Screenshot Twitter

A business jet crashes onto a highway in Texas and catches fire. Witnesses try to free occupants from the burning wreckage. At least one person is killed.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At least one person was killed when a business jet crashed in Texas.

Witnesses tried to rescue passengers from the burning aircraft.

The cause is still unclear. Show more

At least one person was killed when a business jet crashed onto a highway in the U.S. state of Texas. Chaotic scenes unfolded on the highway in Laredo.

Witnesses rushed out of their vehicles and desperately tried to smash the cockpit windows of the Cessna Citation Latitude to free the people trapped inside the plane, which caught fire upon impact.

Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, said there were six people on board when the plane crashed on Tuesday evening (local time). It was initially unclear whether the person who died was inside the plane or on the ground. No injuries on the ground were initially reported, though five police officers were taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

🔴 Un Cessna 680 Citation Latitude vient de s’écraser au Texas.



L’avion avait décollé de l'aéroport international de Los Cabos au Mexique et s'est écrasé lors de son approche à l'aéroport de Laredo. pic.twitter.com/Qd4Gj0utL4 — air plus news (@airplusnews) June 17, 2026

According to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane had taken off from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico. The cause of the crash, which occurred about 225 kilometers southwest of San Antonio, was initially unclear.

The company NetJets stated that the aircraft was one of its planes. It said it was cooperating with the authorities. NetJets is part of the financial and industrial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, founded by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, and offers customers the opportunity to purchase shares in private jets.

Witness Describes Dramatic Scenes

Esthetician Zayra Garza shared her account with the AP news agency. She said she was driving colleagues home when she came upon the crash site. She immediately began filming and stopped her car in front of the burning wreckage.

Then she saw someone inside the plane trying to smash a cockpit window to escape. Shortly afterward, people got out of their cars and tried to smash the window from the outside, including her husband.

Then she saw the plane’s door open, Garza said. Three people who looked like teenagers ran out, followed by a person who appeared to be a pilot.

Another crew member tried to pull what appeared to be an unconscious person out of the plane. “It looked like something out of a movie. I was in shock,” Garza said. She was most concerned about the fire. “I was afraid it could explode at any moment.”