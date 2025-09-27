Detention center in the USA. (archive picture) Bild: Maren Hennemuth/dpa

Natalia fled from Russia to the USA because she was threatened with prison in her home country as an opposition activist. But instead of being granted political asylum in the USA, she is now in prison there - separated from her husband and children.

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Donald Trump's campaign against immigrants does not stop at Russian opposition figures.

Russian migrants have also been arbitrarily detained and have not been given a fair chance.

The detainees are afraid of being deported to Russia. Show more

For the Russian woman, this is almost unbearable. Her greatest fear is being deported to her home country. "If I go back to Russia, I'll be arrested," Natalia fears.

Natalia tells her story in a telephone interview with the French news agency AFP from a detention center for immigrants in the southern state of Louisiana. There, she has to wear an orange uniform and share a dormitory with around 60 other women. Only a curtain separates this room with the bunk beds from the showers and toilets. It protects neither privacy nor the stench. Natalia has been locked up there for almost a year and a half.

"I supported the opposition, I supported opposition activists who are against Putin's regime," she says. Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been cracking down even harder on dissidents.

Since then, tens of thousands of Russians have applied for asylum in the USA. But they are not safe here either. President Donald Trump's campaign against immigrants does not stop at Russian opposition members, human rights activists warn.

More rejections

According to official figures, around 85 percent of the 2024 Russian asylum applications examined were approved. In recent months, however, rejections have increased, according to detained immigrants, lawyers and human rights groups.

Russian migrants have also been arbitrarily detained and have not been given a fair chance to defend themselves in court. According to official statistics, around 900 Russians, including many asylum seekers, have been deported to their country of origin since 2022.

In the summer, around one hundred of them were taken directly to Russia on two specially chartered flights under guard - without the possibility of seeking refuge in a third country, as reported by the organizations Russian America for Democracy in Russia (RADR) and Russian Antiwar Committee.

The deportees were interrogated at length on arrival and at least two of them were arrested. "This is a catastrophe," says Dmitry Valuev, Chairman of RADR. "This cannot be allowed to happen. They are deporting people who are really in danger in Russia."

US officials declined to comment on the latest deportations of Russian citizens to AFP.

Man on probation

Natalia and her husband were politically active for years and campaigned for the main Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison in 2024 - according to his widow, he was poisoned. Navalny's organization was banned in 2021 and classified as "extremist", and his supporters were persecuted.

After the police searched the family's apartment outside Moscow in 2023, Natalia's husband flew to Mexico with one of the children and crossed the border into the United States. There, the two reported to the authorities, applied for asylum and were released on parole pending a court hearing. A decision is still pending.

When Natalia followed a year later, she was detained, unlike her husband. Since then, she has been one of around a thousand Russians held in immigration detention centers, according to RADR. Lawyers report that spouses are often separated and detained in different states.

Treatment like in Russia

In April, a judge rejected Natalia's application for political asylum, even though the family had been arrested in Russia for anti-government protests and were involved in a banned opposition group. She lodged an appeal.

"I am deeply disappointed. I thought there would be some kind of justice and reason here," says Natalia. "I would never have believed that I would be treated the same way in court as I was in Russia."

The days in the camp are long and bleak. Sometimes guards would throw away personal belongings, Natalia says. Or forbid them to keep warm with a towel while walking around the yard. Some women suffered from hunger or did not receive adequate medical care.

"My greatest sorrow is that I can't be part of my children's lives. I know that they need me," says Natalia. "But I don't cry anymore, I have to live to be part of the vocation."