Both the BVG reform and the biodiversity initiative could be rejected by the electorate. Two surveys carried out in recent weeks show that the population is against them.

In the second SRG survey, 51% of respondents reject the occupational pension reform.

42 percent are in favor.

The left-wing opponents successfully warn of a "pension scam".

A "no" trend has also emerged for the second referendum proposal, the biodiversity initiative. Show more

On September 22, the Swiss will vote on two referendums: the reform of occupational pensions (BVG) and the biodiversity initiative, which aims to enshrine the protection of Switzerland's natural resources in the constitution.

At the end of August, 51% of respondents rejected the reform of the occupational pension scheme (BVG), according to a survey commissioned by SRG and conducted by the JRC Bern research institute on Wednesday. 42 percent would approve of the reform.

The situation has changed compared to the first SRG poll, which was conducted at the beginning of August. At that time, only 39% of respondents were against the reform and 49% were in favor. This development is an exceptional case for a government bill. According to the survey results, the picture corresponds to a clear "no" trend.

Supporters of the Greens and the SP as well as people who are suspicious of the government were clearly against the bill. SVP voters are divided on this issue, while FDP, centrist and GLP voters support the reform. The rejection among women was also greater than among men, the report continued.

The opposing argument that the reform was a "scam" because employees would pay higher contributions and then receive less pension later on would dominate opinion. The supporters' argument that the reform would improve the situation of part-time workers, especially women, was only partially convincing.

Alignment with survey by Tamedia and "20 Minuten"

A survey published on Tuesday and conducted at the beginning of September by Tamedia and "20 Minuten" showed a "no" vote of 59% for the same proposal. The two surveys are therefore converging.

Surveys conducted by the two media groups at the beginning of August had produced very different results. While the Tamedia/20 Minuten survey already showed a "no" share of 59% at that time, only 39% of respondents to the SRG survey were against the reform.

Yes share dwindles for biodiversity initiative

The results of the second SRG survey showed that 46% of respondents were in favor of the biodiversity initiative. The initiative is losing support over time, as 51% of respondents in the first SRG survey still stated that they would support the proposal.

In the same period, the proportion of "no" votes rose from 43% to 51%. According to the documents, the bill would primarily divide along political lines. A clear "no" trend had set in among FDP and SVP supporters. The majority of centrist supporters remain stable in their rejection.

Supporters of the SP and the Greens would support the proposal. In addition, those not affiliated with a political party would support the initiative with an approval rating of 51%.

Men and people in rural areas are against it

The Tamedia/20 Minuten survey came up with similar figures, with 56% against and 42% in favor. Both surveys showed that men and people living in rural areas in particular would reject the initiative.

According to the SRG survey, a majority of participants saw agriculture under pressure if the protected areas were expanded. The Yes side continued to receive broad support when arguing for environmental protection in general.

According to JRC Bern, 13,979 voters were surveyed between August 26 and September 4 for the second SRG poll. The statistical margin of error is +/-2.8 percentage points.

