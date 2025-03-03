20.10 hrs

The man who raced through the city center of Mannheim at high speed was apparently stopped by a cab driver. Bild" reported this, citing emergency services on the scene: "A cab driver followed the car and stopped the driver. He is the hero for me!" a police officer is quoted as saying.

The driver had just taken a break when the perpetrator sped through Mannheim. After a pursuit, the cab driver was able to force the perpetrator to stop. He then shot at the cab driver, who remained unharmed, and fled.

When he was arrested, he shot himself in the mouth with a blank-firing pistol and was critically injured. This was also confirmed by the police at a media conference. His state of health was stabilizing, but the man could not yet be questioned.