More than 20,000 Lufthansa flight attendants have been asked not to work until 10 p.m. on Friday. Hundreds of flights have already been canceled in advance. (archive picture) Keystone

The Lufthansa cabin crew strike began at midnight. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Ufo union during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The approximately 20,000 flight attendants have been asked to stop work until 10 p.m. on Friday. After two rounds of pilot strikes, this is already the third major walkout this year at Germany's largest airline.

Although Lufthansa has announced countermeasures, hundreds of flights have already been canceled in advance. In addition to the core brand, the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline is also going on strike.

The airline Swiss intends to deploy larger aircraft on flights to Frankfurt and Munich due to the strike, as it informed the news agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday. This means that some passengers may still be able to reach their destination.