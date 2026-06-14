Cage fight in front of the White House – Trump celebrates his 80th birthday – Gallery U.S. President Trump celebrates his 80th birthday this Sunday. (File photo) Image: dpa On his 79th birthday, Trump watched a military parade in Washington. (File photo) Image: dpa UFC boss Dana White (left) is an ardent supporter of the U.S. president. (File photo) Image: dpa A massive fighting arena was erected on the grounds of the White House. (File photo) Image: dpa U.S. President Donald Trump (center background), Elon Musk (right), and his son X Æ A-Xii attend a mixed martial arts fight at UFC 314 Ultimate Fighting Championship in Miami. (File photo) Image: dpa Cage fight in front of the White House – Trump celebrates his 80th birthday – Gallery U.S. President Trump celebrates his 80th birthday this Sunday. (File photo) Image: dpa On his 79th birthday, Trump watched a military parade in Washington. (File photo) Image: dpa UFC boss Dana White (left) is an ardent supporter of the U.S. president. (File photo) Image: dpa A massive fighting arena was erected on the grounds of the White House. (File photo) Image: dpa U.S. President Donald Trump (center background), Elon Musk (right), and his son X Æ A-Xii attend a mixed martial arts fight at UFC 314 Ultimate Fighting Championship in Miami. (File photo) Image: dpa

To mark his 80th birthday, Donald Trump is hosting a spectacular UFC event in front of the White House. While thousands of fans look forward to bloody duels and a gigantic arena, critics warn of a spectacle of power, commercialism, and personality cult.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On his 80th birthday, Donald Trump is watching UFC cage fights in a specially constructed arena in front of the White House.

Fans are celebrating the spectacle, while critics see it as a questionable mix of politics, business, and entertainment.

At the same time, opponents of the president are mobilizing for nationwide protests and counter-events. Show more

U.S. President Donald Trump turns 80 today and plans to watch a controversial martial arts spectacle right in front of the White House on his birthday. Starting at 8:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. CEST on Monday), martial arts cage fights from the professional league Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are scheduled to take place in an arena on the South Lawn of his official residence. Critics attempted to block the event with a lawsuit but were unsuccessful.

The previous year, on Trump’s 79th birthday, a major event had already taken place in the capital that drew widespread criticism: a military parade was held in front of the president—featuring heavy tanks, paratroopers, and helicopters. The official occasion at the time was a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. To many in the country, however, the spectacle seemed more like a personal gift for the president. An impression that is now resurfacing.

Even with this year’s combat spectacle, the official occasion is not Trump’s birthday. Instead, the celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day are cited as the reason. That date, however, falls on July 4.

What the cage fights are all about

They are organized by the UFC, a mixed martial arts (MMA) league. The fights incorporate techniques from various disciplines such as boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Unlike in professional wrestling, for example, the fights are not staged. On the contrary: it is not uncommon for blood to be shed, bones to break, or for fighters to be beaten unconscious by their opponents. Mutual provocations and humiliations of the fighters in the ring and at press conferences are common.

In Germany, these events were considered a “dirty sport” at the start of the millennium; there was even a TV ban on the fights. In the meantime, however, MMA has become more mainstream. The combat sport is popular in the U.S.—especially among men.

Trump has also sat in the audience as a spectator on several occasions. He is considered a fan of the sport—and a friend of UFC boss Dana White, who supported him during the election campaign.

How the event is changing Washington

It’s hard to miss in Washington that a major event is taking shape right in front of the U.S. government’s seat of power. Weeks before top stars of the combat sports scene exchange their first blows there, construction of a massive arena began on the grounds of the White House. The octagonal, cage-like structure is surrounded by stands for more than 4,000 spectators—and topped by a massive dome-like structure called “The Claw,” which makes even the White House look small.

Parts of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon rise up on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on June 5, 2026. KEYSTONE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A fan festival is also taking place in nearby Ellipse Park. It kicked off on Saturday—more than 120,000 spectators are expected there for the broadcast of Sunday’s fight event. Streets in the surrounding area are extensively cordoned off due to security measures.

What’s being criticized about the spectacle

Some critics have filed lawsuits against the event in court. They accuse Trump of granting UFC boss White and his company access to the White House “to host a private, for-profit sporting event—with all the advertising and branding opportunities that such access entails.” However, the court dismissed the lawsuit—citing, among other reasons, that the objections had been raised too late.

President Donald Trump talks with UFC CEO Dana White at the mixed martial arts event UFC 309 on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in New York. KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Critics also take issue with the fact that Trump acquired shares in the UFC’s parent company, TKO, worth up to $50,000 at the end of March. This is evident from the president’s published transactions. Opponents of the event are also upset that the martial arts spectacle will be broadcast on Paramount+. Their accusation: It is being used to secure new subscriptions for the streaming provider. Behind Paramount is the family of software billionaire Larry Ellison, who is known as a supporter of Trump.

What protests are planned

The “No Kings” movement, which made a name for itself in the U.S. by organizing mass demonstrations against Trump’s policies, is also participating in the protests against the UFC event. Millions of people heeded their call to protest on Trump’s birthday exactly one year ago.

NO KINGS: A coalition of 400 organizations with $3 billion in combined revenue rolls out a rival fight card to Trump's UFC Freedom 250 — staging nationwide protests, a Jane Fonda concert, and a professionally coordinated operation designed to funnel protest energy into midterm… pic.twitter.com/5Domk8elGi — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

This year, too, organizers are calling for nationwide events scheduled to coincide roughly with the start of the fight spectacle—though not in the form of traditional street demonstrations. Those who oppose the brawl are instead encouraged to join so-called “watch parties” and watch a concert in New York from private living rooms, community centers, or stores, “while the president tries to distract the country with his UFC cage-fight spectacle,” according to a statement.

According to the organizer, the “Committee for the First Amendment,” stars such as actresses Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, and Julia Roberts, as well as musicians Rufus Wainwright and Patti Smith, are expected to participate in the concert. The event is intended to honor the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees, among other things, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly—fundamental rights that Trump’s critics see as threatened by autocratic tendencies in these times.