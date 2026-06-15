Flying fists, a bloody nose—and a seemingly satisfied Donald Trump. On his 80th birthday, the U.S. president watches a martial arts spectacle right in front of the White House. And this just hours after he triumphantly announced the conclusion of an Iran deal.

Dark storm clouds hang over the Washington sky late Sunday evening (local time). When the first fighters run out of the White House toward the octagonal, cage-like arena, Trump is already there. He is one of more than 4,000 spectators watching the martial arts cage fights of the professional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) right in front of his official residence. Also in attendance are many cabinet members, Trump’s family, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. More than 120,000 additional spectators were also expected at a fan festival in the adjacent Ellipse Park.

Fights as a Mega-Spectacle

The event has everything it takes to please Trump. The U.S. president is considered a fan of mixed martial arts—an often bloody combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu, among others.

UFC boss Dana White is his friend and also supported him during the election campaign. At the start of the event, they step out together onto the White House balcony. “Happy Birthday” chants ring out from the crowd. The national anthem begins. Jets fly over the massive dome structure called “The Claw,” which was erected above the fighting arena and towers over the White House.

Fights as a gift for Trump?

Critics had tried to block the event with a lawsuit. They accuse Trump of granting UFC boss White and his company access to the White House “to host a private, for-profit sporting event—with all the advertising and branding opportunities that such access entails.” However, a U.S. court dismissed the lawsuit. Among other things, it argued that the objections had been raised too late.

A controversial large-scale event had already taken place in the U.S. capital on Trump’s 79th birthday: a military parade featuring heavy tanks and drones, paratroopers, and helicopters. The official occasion at the time: a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Many Americans, however, saw it more as a gift for Trump himself. Some are getting that same impression this year as well: The official occasion this time is the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day, which, however, falls on July 4.

“Every time you think he’s hit rock bottom, he goes one step further,” said Joseph Tiernan, one of the few people on site protesting the event.

Fights as a Chance for Popularity

Teenager Gage Mentusk sees things quite differently. He said it’s “super cool” that the UFC is holding the event at the White House. He and his friend traveled all the way from Pennsylvania just to watch the fights. For the U.S. president, the spectacle is a chance to score points with UFC fans and parts of his own base.

His poll numbers have been poor for some time. But at least where he’s watching the fights, there’s no sign of criticism. “USA, USA” chant members of the military—and Trump himself receives cheers as well.

MMA fighter Bo Nickal thanked him and White. The U.S. president grins at the camera in response. “It takes a very special person to have the courage to do something like this, and I have great respect for him,” said Nickal.

Fights as an Expression of Strength

He and the other fighters in the cage in front of the White House are brimming with power and strength. These are qualities that Trump admires—and with which he also likes to be associated.

When he took office in January of last year, he was the oldest president ever sworn in in the U.S. Since then, there has been repeated speculation about his health. This was triggered, for example, by bruises on his hands or footage from events showing the president with his eyes closed. All of this fueled the question: Is the president fit enough for office?

Trump’s personal physician recently attested that he remains in “excellent health.” Now 80 years old, the president has a strong interest in dispelling any doubts about this.

Fights as a contrast to the G7 summit

Immediately after the martial arts spectacle, which will stretch into the Washington night, Trump plans to depart for the summit of leading industrial nations (G7) in Évian, France. Instead of sweaty fighters, he is likely to encounter numerous heads of state and government there. Unresolved issues regarding the provisional Iran agreement are likely to come back into focus by then at the latest.