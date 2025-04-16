US tourism is suffering under Donald Trump. California's governor is now trying to convince Canadian tourists of the advantages of the Golden State with an advertising campaign. This is not only geographically but also politically far away from Washington.

California's Democratic governor has released a new tourism video on social media inviting Canadians to visit the Golden State.

Gavin Newsom is also using the opportunity to distance himself from the Trump administration.

Since US President Donald Trump 's threatening gestures against Canada, resistance to the US President's policies has been growing there.

US products are no longer being purchased and vacations in California and other US states are being canceled. Show more

California's Democratic governor has published a new tourism video on social media in which he invites Canadians to visit the Golden State. Gavin Newsom also uses the opportunity to distance himself from the Trump administration. "The Golden State and Canada have always had so much in common," the governor says at the beginning of the video. "Sure, 'you-know-who' is trying to cause chaos in Washington D.C. again, but don't let that ruin your beach plans."

Newsom also emphasizes that California is 3200 kilometers away from Washington and has a completely different mentality. In his advertising, the governor emphasizes California's beaches, national parks, wine and cuisine as the main attractions of this part of the state on the Pacific coast. Newsom also mentions that almost two million Canadians visited California last year.

Since US President Donald Trump's threatening gestures against Canada, resistance to the US President's policies has been growing there. It is not just the tariffs imposed by Trump. He has repeated his threat to swallow Canada as the 51st state so often that people in the second largest country in the world are worried that he might actually mean it.

Canadians cancel vacations in America

Their response: an unprecedented wave of solidarity, a political quake that could decide the next election - and boycotts: US products are no longer being bought, vacations in California, Florida and other US states are being canceled.

Hundreds take part in an "Elbows Up" demonstration against Donald Trump's lust for power in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. "Elbows up", the rallying cry from the Canadian national sport of field hockey, has become the mantra of an entire movement. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto/Artur Widak

Tourism is one of California's most important economic sectors. It employs more than a million people and generates billions in tax revenue for local governments in the most populous state in the USA.

According to a report by US broadcaster NBC News, many Canadians have scaled back their travel plans to the USA or even their purchases from US companies. The reason for this trend is the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump - and his power fantasies.

Tariff dispute hits Californian economy

Newsom is also trying to mitigate the consequences of Trump's tariff dispute. He has announced his intention to circumvent the import tariffs imposed by Trump. He has even examined legal ways in which California could be exempted from other countries' tariffs, which would hit California's gigantic agricultural sector in particular.