A Cambodian military vehicle drives past a tractor full of evacuees in Srey Snam in Siem Reap province. Thousands are on the run. Heng Sinith/AP/dpa/Keystone

A smouldering border conflict in Southeast Asia has flared up again. Cambodia now reports that Thailand has carried out air strikes with F-16 fighter jets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to media reports, there have been air strikes by Thai fighter jets in the neighboring country this morning in the newly flared border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. Among other things, F-16 aircraft dropped two bombs on villages in the border area in Meanchey province, reported the newspaper "Khmer Times", citing a statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Defense. There was initially no mention of casualties or injuries.

Fighter planes also flew over several Cambodian areas. There had been attacks on the ground and at sea, but these were not described in detail. There was initially no comment from Thailand on the reported incidents. According to the newspaper, Cambodia's long-term ruler and current Senate President Hun Sen expressed his concern and praised the soldiers for their "courageous and steadfast resistance".

Tens of thousands of residents in the border area on the run

He had already stated on Tuesday that restraint had initially been exercised in order to respect the ceasefire agreed on October 26. However, fighting is now taking place to defend themselves, with "trenches and weapons of all kinds".

Since Sunday, Cambodia and Thailand have accused each other of first violating a recent ceasefire in the area along the approximately 800-kilometer-long shared border. The ceasefire was brokered by US President Donald Trump. Now he wants to intervene again as a mediator. "Tomorrow I have to make a phone call," he said on Tuesday evening (local time) in the US state of Pennsylvania, referring to the recent fighting.

Fierce fighting raged in many places along the border between the Southeast Asian countries on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of residents of the border area on both sides had to flee to shelters or safer parts of the country.