After a severe landslide at a campsite on Mount Maunganui, emergency services in New Zealand are continuing the search for possible survivors. Several people are still missing, including teenagers.

Several people are missing after a landslide at a campsite on Mount Maunganui.

At least six people may be trapped, with up to nine affected in total.

Heavy rainfall had previously hit the region and triggered further landslides. Show more

One day after a serious landslide at a campsite on Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, emergency teams continue to search tirelessly for possible survivors. At least six people were buried under the masses of mud, the police announced this morning (local time). In total, however, up to nine people could be affected.

Information is still being gathered on three other vacationers - probably foreign tourists - said local police chief Tim Anderson. It was not clear whether they had left the campsite shortly before the accident or were also buried.

Desperate relatives

According to the information, two young people are among the missing. The authorities were initially unable to say with certainty whether and how many foreigners were affected.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, spoke of an "absolute tragedy". The pain of the anxious relatives is unimaginable.

However, it was still a rescue operation and not just a recovery operation, said police chief Anderson. "If you look at cases abroad, you can see that people have been rescued even after several days." The emergency services would leave no stone unturned to find survivors.

Witnesses report cries for help

The landslide on Thursday morning destroyed parts of the well-known camping area and buried tents under mud. Eyewitnesses reported hearing cries for help coming from a toilet block. After about 15 minutes, however, the voices fell silent.

Aerial photographs illustrated the extent of the tragedy, which had been preceded by record rainfall: In the region, as much rain fell in twelve hours as usually falls in two and a half months - the highest daily value since records began. Why the campsite was not evacuated as a precaution despite the flash floods and soaked ground is currently being investigated.

The seaside resort of Mount Maunganui is located on a peninsula and is known for its stunning scenery, beautiful beaches and a prominent extinct volcano. The area is located in the famous Bay of Plenty region on the North Island.

Two dead in nearby village

Severe flooding also occurred in other parts of the region. In the nearby village of Papamoa, two missing people were found dead after another landslide hit a house. The victims were a grandmother and her grandson, New Zealand media reported. North of Auckland, the search continues for a man who was swept away by the floods in his car while trying to cross the Mahurangi River.