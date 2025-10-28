A landmark election is about to take place in New York: left-wing shooting star Zohran Mamdani could shake up the city's political establishment. There is huge nervousness in the financial world.

Petar Marjanović

New York is facing one of the most exciting mayoral elections in recent years: 34-year-old left-wing politician Zohran Mamdani is challenging the Democratic establishment - and is clearly ahead in the polls.

He is scoring points with radical social demands such as a rent freeze, free childcare and free buses - right in the heart of capitalism.

His opponent, former governor Andrew Cuomo, is fighting for a political comeback after scandals and millions from the financial world. Show more

In a week's time, New York faces what is probably the most exciting election since Donald Trump's return to the White House. Around five million voters will be called upon to elect a new mayor.

It is likely to be a nail-biter because it is not just a duel between a Democrat and a Republican. The reason for this is the 34-year-old newcomer Zohran Mamdani. He caused a sensation in the summer when he defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the internal party contest.

Purchasing power and dignity: Mamdani's central election promise

Mamdani surprised with a decidedly left-wing program - and that in the unofficial capital of capitalism. His central theme: the purchasing power of the working population. In a city that is home to major banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs and where the NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges set the pace for the global economy, more and more people are complaining about skyrocketing rents and food prices. Mamdani's answer: a strict rent freeze, free buses and free childcare.

Zohran Mamdani announced his candidacy around a year ago - at the time he was an unknown, today the whole of New York knows him. Image: Keystone

At the weekend, the young politician reiterated his demands. He is running for office on the promise of bringing back "dignity": "No New Yorker should have to give up something they need to survive for financial reasons." His credo: "The government's job is to ensure dignity. Dignity, my friends, is another word for freedom."

The eloquent shooting star obviously hits a nerve. He is not only mobilizing many young people, but also voters who voted for the authoritarian Republican Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

Mamdani got support from the US Congress: On Sunday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took part in one of his campaign events. Image: Keystone

Within the Democrats, however, Mamdani's rise is causing unrest. The party establishment - the powerful officials and donors - had hoped to go into the election with Andrew Cuomo. But Cuomo's strategy failed: he underestimated concerns about declining purchasing power - and he remained politically tarnished after the sexual harassment and misconduct scandals during the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Cuomo did not admit defeat. After his defeat in the internal party election, he ran as an independent - and the big donors continued to support him. According to official donation registers, Cuomo collected over 5.3 million US dollars from around 10,000 individual donations (average: 514 dollars). Supporters include numerous real estate investors and employees of Swiss companies such as UBS and Novartis. In addition, there is over 25 million dollars from the "Fix the City" election committee, which is financed by hedge fund managers.

In comparison: Mamdani received around 54,000 donations (average: 74 dollars), just under four million US dollars - it is striking that he is also attracting some large donations.

Republican Curtis Sliwa surprises

According to the polls, however, money is unlikely to be the deciding factor: Mamdani has been clearly ahead in all surveys since the summer. Even the latest TV debates did little to change this. Despite a huge budget, Cuomo was barely able to convince, while the third candidate, Curtis Sliwa from the Republicans, presented himself surprisingly strongly.

So far, Sliwa has shown himself to be down-to-earth and close to the people, which is no surprise to anyone. The 71-year-old founded the "Guardian Angels" over 40 years ago, a kind of citizen patrol that kept order in crime-ridden neighborhoods without weapons in the 1980s. His movement quickly spread internationally, and a few years ago there were even "Guardian Angels" in Switzerland.

Although Sliwa is a Republican, he clearly distances himself from Trump's authoritarian rhetoric. He positions himself as a middle-class, urban alternative - between Mamdani's left-wing course and Cuomo's proximity to capital interests.

The independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and the Republican Curtis Sliwa KEYSTONE

New York election: showdown on November 4

However, the polls also show that even if one of Mamdani's opponents were to withdraw, both together would have little chance of catching up with him. So it's no wonder that Mamdani was confident of victory at the weekend: "We will triumph over the oligarchs - and restore dignity to our lives." Cuomo, on the other hand, is combative: "We will win this election! Not just for ourselves, not just for our families, but for our city, our state and our country."

The decision will be made on Tuesday, November 4. The polling stations close at 3 a.m. Swiss time on Wednesday night.