Instead of vacation cheer, there is once again a lot of trouble with the Romans. ASTERIX®- OBELIX®- IDEFIX®/© 2025 LES ÉDITIONS ALBERT RENE/GOSCINNY-UDERZO /dpa

A Polish weapons company wants to use the name "Obelix" for its products - much to the annoyance of the comic publisher. Now the EU court has to decide on the dispute.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A Polish arms company wants to use "Obelix" as a trademark for weapons and ammunition, which the French comic publisher is legally contesting.

The publisher fears exploitation of the well-known name and damage to its image.

In the case of well-known trademarks, protection can also apply to completely different products if their reputation is exploited or damaged.

However, the European Trademark Office ruled against the publisher and doubted the reputation and the mental connection between the comic figure and weapons. Show more

Between comics and guns: a gun company wants to use "Obelix" as a trademark for its products. The publisher behind the well-known cult comic is against it. A legal expert explains the case.

The General Court of the European Union announces its verdict in the dispute over the "Obelix" trademark. A Polish arms company wants to use the word mark for weapons and ammunition. The French publisher behind the well-known Asterix comic series with the character Obelix has filed a lawsuit against this. "Obelix" has been registered as a trademark in favor of the publisher since 1998, for example for books, clothing and games.

In 2022, the European Trademark Office also registered the trademark for the Polish company's goods. The publisher criticizes that the arms company could exploit the reputation of the earlier trademark and damage its reputation.

Is the Polish company exploiting Obelix's reputation?

Obelix, one of the main characters in the cult comic strip by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, is known for his strength and size. There is hardly a comic fan who does not know the Gaul. According to the publisher in the proceedings before the Trade Mark Office, the books have been translated into 111 languages and sold 375 million copies worldwide. In the publisher's view, the armaments company chose the trademark for its products as an allusion to the "invincibility and superhuman strength" of the Obelix character.

Normally, even in the case of an identical trademark, there would be no trademark infringement in the case of the arms company and the comic publisher, as the product areas concerned are "not even remotely similar", explains trademark law expert Jens Fusbahn from Düsseldorf. In the case of well-known trademarks, however, protection goes further. The use of such trademarks, even for completely different goods and services, is prohibited if the distinctive character or reputation is unfairly exploited or impaired.

According to the lawyer, unfair use is deemed to exist if a company exploits a strong association with the characteristics attributed to Obelix to its own advantage as a kind of "free rider". In addition, the comic figure has a positive, humorous family character. According to Fusbahn, this can certainly be damaged by an association with weapons and ammunition.

Trade mark office opposes publisher

The European Trade Mark Office does not consider the publisher's argumentation to be plausible. First of all, the reputation of the earlier mark is not certain. Furthermore, it is doubtful that purchasers of weapons would mentally associate their characteristics with those of the comic figure, according to the authority.

After all, the Polish company's product range is aimed at a very specific audience, "in principle military personnel, hunters, security and police officers". Only in rare cases and only under strict rules would the goods be purchased by members of the general public.