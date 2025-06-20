Slogans from the bunker: Iran's head of state Ali Khamenei contradicts the US demand for unconditional surrender on state television. KEYSTONE

Are the Israeli air strikes only aimed at Iran's nuclear program or also at its government? What are the chances of regime change? blue News summarizes the most important points.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli airstrikes on Iran are officially aimed at its nuclear program and those who are pushing it forward.

However, there are also signs that Israel not only wants to eliminate the nuclear facilities, but also the Iranian government.

The prospect of an externally induced regime change brings back bad memories of Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

The Iranian people do not seem to want to rise up against their government under Israel's bombardment.

As a result, the chances of the son of Shah Reza Pahlavi, who was ousted in 1979, coming to power remain rather slim. Show more

The Israeli army has been bombing Iran for almost a week. The primary targets: military installations, nuclear facilities, arms factories and leading figures from the army, the Revolutionary Guards and the nuclear weapons program. According to Iranian figures, more than 200 civilians were killed in the first 24 hours. The shelling has not diminished since then.

While it was clear at the beginning that Israel wanted to end Iran's nuclear program militarily, the focus shifted in the following days to a different goal: regime change, i.e. the removal of the mullah government.

But can airstrikes really drive out a dictatorial government that has been stifling even major unrest with a heavy hand for years? And if so, who could then take power in Iran? The most important points here.

Is the overthrow of the Iranian government the real aim of the attacks?

On the second day of the air strikes on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that regime change "could certainly be a result". 80 percent of the Iranian population would throw out these "theological scoundrels", Netanyahu said on Fox News.

Further evidence that this could be the target of the attacks was the killing of senior officers of the Revolutionary Guard and the army. President Trump is said to have personally prevented Prime Minister Netanyahu from ordering the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The US President himself threatened the Iranian head of state shortly afterwards: "We know exactly where this so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding." But they would not kill him - at least not for the time being.

After an Iranian missile hit a hospital in Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for the death of the Supreme Leader: "A dictator like Khamenei, who is at the head of a country like Iran and has made the destruction of Israel his mission, must no longer exist."

The name of the military operation "Rising Lion" is also read by some as an indication of the aim of the regime change - not only that the Islamist government is to be removed, but also who is to take its place: A lion in front of the rising sun adorned the Iranian flag during the reign of Shah Reza Pahlavi.

However, Netanyahu did not confirm this and instead referred to a Bible verse from the Book of Moses, from which the name of the operation can be derived: "Israel rises like a lion, it rises like a lioness. This people does not rest until it has devoured its prey and drunk the blood of its victims."

Is the Iranian regime about to fall?

Various experts see the Iranian regime as weakened and Supreme Leader Khamenei as isolated. Now that the Israeli secret service Mossad has apparently infiltrated the Iranian leadership, Khamenei must fear that there could also be agents recruited by Israel in his innermost circle, as the Reuters agency writes.

As a result, the Iranian government hardly ever speaks out, and when it does, it does so from a bunker. The German-Iranian political scientist Ali Fathollah-Nejad describes Iran as politically, militarily and economically paralyzed in an interview with the NZZ. According to the Berlin-based political scientist, the state apparatus is barely functioning.

Rumors are circulating that Iranian officials have already left the country, reports "Times Radio" and claims to know of secret flights from Iran to Moscow. However, there is no confirmation of this.

CNN has spoken to various media representatives in Iran. The tenor: as much as the majority of the population would like to see the government fall, they will not take to the streets against it during these days of bombing. If only because it is dangerous to be outside in Tehran. They are fighting for survival and do not have the psychological capacity to rebel against the regime.

What role does the Iranian opposition play?

Over the past two decades, Iran has experienced several large-scale and broad-based protests against the mullahs' government. This has shown that many people are no longer afraid of the state apparatus and its security forces. However, the latter ultimately prevailed through violence and repression.

It has already been explained above that the people who have been fighting against the regime for years currently have little chance of giving it a decisive push. In addition, many do not agree in any way with the policies and actions of the Netanyahu government and do not want to be harnessed by it for regime change.

Fatholla-Nejad explains in the "NZZ" that the overwhelming majority of the opposition, both inside and outside Iran, rejects regime change through war. Various observers describe Iran's population as nationalistic, despite its religious, cultural and ethnic diversity. Bombs from Israel would not drive them to revolt against the mullahs.

In an opinion piece in the French newspaper "Le Monde", Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winners Narges Mohammadi and Shirin Ebadi have called for an end to the air strikes and the cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran. These not only threatened people and infrastructure in Iran, but all of humanity.

Have there been successful regime changes forced from outside?

There have not been any in the recent past, particularly in the Arab-Muslim region.

The US intervention in Iraq in 2003 - even then to destroy alleged weapons of mass destruction - led to the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein and subsequently to a power vacuum and chaos that continues to this day.

February 2003: US Secretary of State Colin Powell convinces the UN Security Council in New York that Saddam Hussein possesses chemical weapons. KEYSTONE

Even the US intervention in Afghanistan after 9-11 and the subsequent NATO reconstruction operation did not lead to the hoped-for result of a democratic government. After the hasty departure of the USA in 2021, the Taliban took back power and have held the country in a stranglehold ever since.

Another negative example is Libya, where rebels put an end to Muammar al-Gaddafi's decades-long dictatorship thanks to a NATO military operation. Since then, a war between various power groups has been smouldering in this country too. At least in Iraq and Libya, there was no concise plan as to how the situation should be organized after the fall of the regime.

Iran is also a multi-ethnic state, with Persians making up around 50 percent of the population. There are also Azeris of Turkic origin, Kurds, Afghans, Arabs, Jews and other ethnic groups.

The Guardian warns of a Balkanization of Iran if the mullahs fall. Various neighboring states could try to take over the part of Iran where their ethnic relatives live.

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria can still be seen as an example of how conditions can actually improve. However, it is still far too early to pass judgment.

Who could lead a new Iranian government?

One name has been in the spotlight since the beginning of the Israeli attacks: Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown in 1979. He calls on the population, as well as members of the security forces, to revolt.

However, Iranians who lived through the times of the Shah family, which was supported by Israel and the USA, do not wish for a return to those days. The Pahlavis also ruled with oppression and torture. Millions took to the streets during the Islamic Revolution and hailed Ayatolla Khomeini, Khamenei's predecessor, as a savior.

The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon. pic.twitter.com/qrbnDmf8SX — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) June 17, 2025

It would be somewhat more realistic for the army to take over power in the state in order to save what can be saved from Iran. Or their personal sinecures, as "Newsweek" speculates. According to the US magazine, the military and Revolutionary Guards could force the aged religious leadership to abdicate in order to preserve their corruption-based sources of income.

One thing is clear: neither a comeback of the monarchy nor a military regime would be democratically legitimized. And there are currently no signs of either of them taking power in Iran any time soon.