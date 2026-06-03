During a "La La Land" live show, an important musician suddenly drops out. The continuation of the concert is on the brink. But then the conductor resorts to an unusual measure. Find out more in the video.

Leana Bachmann

An unexpected incident occurs during a sold-out live performance of "La La Land" in Australia. The keyboard player drops out after the first half due to illness. The performance threatens to end prematurely.

But then an audience member decides to step in spontaneously. Without any preparation, he takes over the piano part on stage - and creates a moment that delights the entire audience.

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