A hearing on the stability of the US financial system turns into a political drama with heckling, pointed remarks and open threats. At the center: Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a hearing of the Finance Committee in the US House of Representatives, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into loud verbal battles with several Democrats.

Maxine Waters repeatedly interrupted Bessent with "I'm taking my time back" and shouted at the chairman: "Can he shut up?" Show more

A hearing in the US House of Representatives gets out of hand early on. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is supposed to explain the annual report on the stability of the financial system. But the tone changes after just a few minutes.

When Democrat MP Maxine Waters asks the minister about the consequences of the tariffs, Bessent repeatedly interrupts her. Waters interrupts him several times, saying: "I'm taking my time back." When that doesn't help, she turns to the committee chairman: "Can you please shut him up? Can he shut up for once?"

Bessent reacts sharply. "Can you maintain a modicum of dignity?" countered the Finance Minister. Chairman French Hill has to intervene.

Even after that, the interaction remains confrontational. Democrat Stephen Lynch demands a clear answer to the question of whether the government is scaling back investigations into large corporations. "Please answer my question," says Lynch. Bessent replies dryly: "This is just taking up your time."

"Don't be a Trump stooge"

The exchange with Joyce Beatty is even clearer. She demands a clear statement on whether funding for disadvantaged regions should be used for housing projects in future. "Yes or no. Or say you don't want to answer," demands Beatty. Bessent answers evasively. Beatty states: "Then let the minutes record that the minister refuses to answer." When Bessent starts again, she interrupts him: "No. Not with me."

The most emotional moment follows when Gregory Meeks asks the minister about reports on the Trump family's crypto company. He wants to know whether Bessent will initiate a comprehensive investigation. Bessent deflects and attacks Meeks personally. Meeks responds angrily: "Stop covering for the president. Don't be a stooge. Work for the American people."

In between, it's also about rising prices. Waters asks directly: "Are tariffs inflationary?" Bessent replies: "According to 150 years of data from the San Francisco Fed, tariffs do not cause inflation." Waters disagrees, citing higher prices for everyday goods and building materials. When she is interrupted again, she calls out once more: "Can you please shut him up now?"

At the end of the hearing, the MPs are visibly annoyed. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver says: "This is a shameful hearing." His party colleague Juan Vargas dispenses with his questions altogether and declares: "This was not your best day."

Republican MPs back the finance minister. Andy Barr apologizes to Bessent for the tone of the meeting and speaks of an emotionally derailed debate.