On appeal, the prosecution is also demanding that Le Pen be temporarily deprived of the right to stand for election.

For France's right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen, everything is at stake in this trial: will she be allowed to run in the upcoming presidential election? What the charges against her demand.

The prosecution has demanded a temporary loss of the right to stand for election for France's right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen in the appeal proceedings concerning possible fictitious employment. The public prosecutor's office did not demand that the penalty be applied immediately. However, if the court complies with the demand, it would be extremely difficult for Le Pen to run for the presidential election next year.

The trial in Paris revolves around allegations of misappropriation of funds. Between 2004 and 2016, Le Pen's party is said to have received money for parliamentary assistants in the European Parliament, at least some of whom worked for the Front National party (now: Rassemblement National). Le Pen denied responsibility for this in court.

Le Pen professionalized the system, according to the indictment

The public prosecutor's office considers it proven that the assistants paid by parliament were in fact working for the party. There was a fraudulent approach to financing the party and a system designed to embezzle public funds.

Although the prosecution does not see Le Pen as the inventor of this scheme, the right-wing populist played a central role and professionalized the system. It is not difficult to understand that the European Parliament's funds were not intended to finance political parties, said the public prosecutor in her hour-long plea and also pointed out that Marine Le Pen herself is a lawyer.

Eyes on the presidential election

For the right-wing nationalist leader, the trial is primarily about the question of whether she will be able to stand in the upcoming presidential election. At first instance, the court had revoked her right to stand for election for five years with immediate effect. If the court of appeal confirms this sentence, Le Pen will not be able to make another attempt at the Élysée Palace next spring.

However, the prosecution has now demanded that the five-year ban on being elected to public office should not be applied immediately. For Le Pen, a candidacy would theoretically be possible in this case, provided one of the two sides appeals, which is to be expected. The verdict would then not yet be final and the penalty would not be applied for the time being.

However, a candidacy would be a major risk for Le Pen, as the Court of Cassation could confirm the verdict before the election and the deprivation of the right to stand for election would become final.

Four years in prison demanded

In the first instance, Le Pen was also sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended. The prosecution has now also demanded four years in prison, three of which are suspended.

In addition to Le Pen, eleven other defendants and her party Rassemblement National are on trial on appeal. The trial is scheduled until the middle of next week. A verdict is expected at a later date.