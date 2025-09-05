He didn't like the labor market figures - Trump promptly replaced the head of the agency with a critic. This shakes confidence in US government data, which is also important for the global economy.

US President Donald Trump has sacked the head of labor market statistics, Erika McEntarfer, because he disliked the recently published unemployment figures.

Following her dismissal, he nominated E.J. Antoni, a fierce critic of the agency, as the new head. Antoni's nomination sparked fierce criticism in the USA.

The labor market figures for the United States are a much-noticed barometer of sentiment and therefore also important for the global economy. Show more

US President Donald Trump was still celebrating the labor market data in the spring. "Great numbers", he enthused and added: "It's already working" - he was probably referring to his aggressive tariff policy, which gave companies and trading partners around the world the choice between production in the United States or surcharges on imports. Recently, however, the new employment figures were drastically revised downwards - to one of the lowest levels in recent years.

Trump then fired the head of labor market statistics, Erika McEntarfer. He accused her of falsifying figures for political reasons and of trying to damage him. The President did not accept the fact that it is common practice to revise figures. Following her dismissal, he nominated E.J. Antoni, a fierce critic of the agency, as the new head.

Many saw Trump's move as an attack on the independence of the institution, which presented new figures on the US labor market this Friday. According to the figures, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points month-on-month to 4.3% in August, while 22,000 new jobs were created - fewer than expected. But how much can we still rely on the figures of the world's largest economy?

The totally groundless firing of Dr. Erika McEntarfer, my successor as Commissioner of Labor Statistics at BLS, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the statistical mission of the Bureau. For a full statement opposing this move, read: https://t.co/cbQSs51iIW — William Beach (@BeachWW453) August 1, 2025

Predecessor boss: "no possibility of manipulation"

McEntarfer's predecessor William Beach described Trump's maneuver as an attack on the independence of the office and called the dismissal a "dangerous precedent". Trump had nominated him as head of the agency during his first term in office. In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, Beach made it clear that he had only seen the figures shortly before they were published and therefore had no opportunity to manipulate them. Beach fears that Trump's attack on the agency could destroy credibility and trust in government data in the long term.

Antoni's nomination sparked fierce criticism in the USA. Several economists consider him unsuitable for the job. They also accuse him of being too close to the Republicans. "He is an extreme partisan and has no relevant expertise," wrote economist Jason Furman on X.

I don’t think I have ever publicly criticized any Presidential nominee before.



But E.J. Antoni is completely unqualified to be BLS Commissioner. He is an extreme partisan and does not have any relevant expertise.



He would be a break from decades of nonpartisan technocrats. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) August 11, 2025

Critics fear that Antoni's closeness to the White House will have a negative impact on the objective collection of labor market figures. According to economist Erica Groshen, such fears of manipulation could also lead to not enough companies taking part in the surveys and the quality of the labor market figures suffering as a result.

US President Donald Trump fills important positions with loyalists. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Labor market figures important for the global economy

The labor market figures in the United States are a much-noticed barometer of sentiment. Interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) depend on them, and they give investors and governments around the world guidance: is the US economy on course for growth or is it stalling?

The monthly labor market figures are based on two surveys: around 60,000 households state whether and how they are working - this gives the unemployment rate. At the same time, the statistics office asks more than 100,000 companies how many jobs they are filling - this results in the number of jobs created or lost. The initial figures are based on random samples and extrapolations and are therefore regularly corrected retrospectively.

Expert speaks of "usual statistical problems"

"These are statistical problems that are common and well-known," says Commerzbank economist Bernd Weidensteiner. According to him, the fact that the monthly reports have recently been less accurate and therefore revisions have been more frequent is mainly due to two factors: firstly, the statistics office has had to cut staff and therefore lost resources for data evaluation. Secondly, the response rate from companies has fallen significantly since the coronavirus pandemic - in some cases to only around 40%, according to him.

Despite the weaknesses and the falling rate, Weidensteiner is convinced: "The labor market figures are and will remain the gold standard of statistics". There are alternative indicators, such as surveys from the private sector. However, these are based on smaller amounts of data and are therefore less reliable. In addition, the US labor market figures are reviewed once a year in a comprehensive revision, which creates additional confidence.

Antoni wants "better" ways of collecting data

In view of the new appointments to the statistics office and a possible loss of trust, the economist sees some cause for concern. The political neutrality of the new head of the authority is questionable. However, fundamental changes to the statistics are not to be expected in the short term. "Let's wait and see what Mr. Antoni actually changes."

Antoni had already indicated that, in his opinion, there were "better" ways to collect and evaluate data. "That is the task of the next head of labor market statistics," he wrote a few days before the announcement of his appointment. "And only the consistent, timely provision of accurate data can restore the trust that has been lost in recent years."