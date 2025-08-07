Trump is aiming for a meeting with Putin and Selensky soon. (archive picture) Morissard/Bednyakov/AP/dpa

Everything should happen very quickly: US President Donald Trump wants to end Russia's devastating war of aggression against Ukraine after almost three and a half years by holding two summit meetings.

Donald Trump is planning a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Volodymyr Zelensky is also due to take part in further meetings soon afterwards.

Political hurdles and unresolved conditions are making implementation difficult.

Putin sees a meeting with Trump as an opportunity to raise his international profile, but publicly insists on maximum demands with regard to Ukraine. Show more

He first wants to meet with Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin, then a three-way meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Questions and answers on the president's latest move in the White House:

How soon could a summit between Trump and Putin take place?

If Trump has his way, the meeting should take place "very soon". US media reported that the president wants to meet with Putin as early as next week. The three-way meeting with Zelensky would take place shortly afterwards.

The Kremlin has confirmed a meeting between Trump and Putin "in the next few days".

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out the difficulties. "We still have a long way to go", he told US broadcaster Fox News. Thanks to the visit by US negotiator Steve Witkoff to Moscow, there is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end the war. This would have to be compared with the expectations of Ukraine and the European partners.

A summit venue has not yet been named. The USA, Russia and Ukraine have recently used Turkey and Saudi Arabia as meeting places. Putin cannot enter many countries due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

What have previous meetings between the two heads of state achieved?

There is one constant in Trump's often changeable policy: he likes to talk and meet with Putin. For the first time, there was a two-and-a-half-hour meeting at the 2017 G20 meeting in Hamburg. Afterwards, Trump called it an honor to have met Putin. One thing Trump remembered from the 2018 summit in Helsinki was that he doubted the reports from his own intelligence services about Moscow's interference in the 2016 US presidential election. He tended to believe Putin's denials. There were usually no concrete results at the meetings.

What does Putin expect from a summit with Trump?

For the Kremlin leader, equality is important: he wants Russia to be seen as a great power on an equal footing with the USA, and he doesn't want to negotiate with anyone other than Trump. After almost three and a half years of isolation due to the war, such a meeting would enhance his standing as a negotiating partner.

It is not known whether Putin might be prepared to make concessions. At the beginning of the week, he reiterated his war aims in front of cameras on the northern Russian monastery island of Valaam. They amount to ceding territory to Ukraine, disarming the enemy and a pro-Moscow government in Kiev.

However, Moscow currently controls much less Ukrainian territory than it did immediately after the start of the invasion in 2022. Although the Russian army is advancing again, it has suffered heavy losses. The war is weighing on the Russian economy. The Russian population is not budging, but is tired of the war.

What could such a meeting mean for Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi said after Trump informed him, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders about the new US plans: "It seems that Russia is now more willing to agree to a ceasefire. The pressure is working. But the most important thing is that they are not cheating us or the US on the details." On X, he made it clear: "Ukraine will always defend its independence."

Selenskyj has always called for face-to-face negotiations with Putin. However, he would be in the weakest position in the three-way meeting that Trump envisions. The USA would be a mediator, no longer a partner. Nevertheless, Zelensky would have to act in such a way that he does not alienate Trump because his country still needs weapons and money from the USA. It would be an even more difficult situation than at the end of February in the White House, when the Ukrainian president was dismissed by Trump and his vice president JD Vance.

Are the outlines of a peace solution emerging?

In connection with Witkoff's visit to Moscow, there was speculation about Russia and Ukraine renouncing mutual air strikes. But the considerations seem to go even further. There is more movement behind the scenes than all sides are making public.

Nevertheless, a quick end to the fighting would probably mean that the current frontline would be frozen. Ukraine would have no control over around a fifth of its territory. The question of Ukraine's possible membership of an alliance was not even discussed between Moscow and Washington, according to Trump's broadcast from European capitals.

There also seemed to be doubts there about the Kremlin leader's intentions: Putin has more than a million men under arms, which he cannot send home overnight without jeopardizing his rule.

What role remains for the Europeans?

Russia's war against Ukraine is above all a security problem in Europe. The European states are jointly organizing more support for the attacked country than the USA. They will have to shoulder the reconstruction in the future. It is important for the Europeans that Ukraine can exist safely. They must create security for themselves vis-à-vis Russia.

Trump did inform the most important partners on the old continent that he believes the time has come for a meeting with Putin. However, a seat at the negotiating table is not planned. "This is not a deal", wrote politics professor Sam Greene from Kings College in London on X about the new Russian-American agreement. This is "a deal to force a deal without European interference". Putin can show good will, Trump does not have to make good on his threat of sanctions.