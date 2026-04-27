Was it an attempted assassination on Trump? Many questions remain unanswered after the shooting in Washington. Trump is already trying to capitalize on it. It wouldn't be the first time.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the shooting at the correspondents' dinner with US President Donald Trump, the race to interpret the events is gaining momentum.

While Trump initially staged himself as a steadfast statesman shortly after the shooting, his party is already using the opportunity to increase the pressure on the Democrats.

The event comes at a time when Trump is under pressure domestically.

While fuel prices are rising and there is no quick fix in sight for the Iran war, Trump's approval ratings are falling to their lowest level since the start of his second term.

The suspect has railed against the Trump administration in a letter to family members.

The Swiss ambassador to the USA apparently witnessed the incident at close quarters. Show more

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with US President Donald Trump in a hotel in Washington, the race to interpret the events is gaining momentum. While Trump initially staged himself as a steadfast statesman shortly after the shooting, his Republicans are already using the opportunity to increase the pressure on the Democrats. The incident sparked horror across party lines, but also gratitude for the efforts of the security guards.

The event comes at a time when Trump is under pressure domestically. While fuel prices are rising and there is no quick fix in sight for the Iran war, Trump's approval ratings are falling to their lowest level since the start of his second term in office. This is dangerous for Trump's Republicans because they want to defend their narrow majority in Congress in the mid-term elections in November.

Expert: Attack could give Trump a tailwind

"As in previous cases, it is conceivable that Trump will emerge politically stronger from the attack," Laura von Daniels, US expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told the German Press Agency. This is because the MAGA movement around former Fox presenter Tucker Carlson was threatening to turn away from Trump due to the Iran war and the poor economic development, as von Daniels explains.

Carlson had recently sharply criticized Trump over the Iran war. Many supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement had hoped that Trump would focus more on domestic issues.

At the gala dinner with the capital's press on Saturday evening (local time), a heavily armed man stormed through a security gate and was overpowered by security forces. Shots were fired and the president was escorted to safety by his bodyguards.

After the shooting: Can Trump use the incident to his advantage? - Gallery Trump speaks to the press after the shooting. Image: dpa Shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Trump at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening. Image: dpa Trump triumphant after the failed assassination attempt in Butler. (archive picture) Image: Keystone After the shooting: Can Trump use the incident to his advantage? - Gallery Trump speaks to the press after the shooting. Image: dpa Shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Trump at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening. Image: dpa Trump triumphant after the failed assassination attempt in Butler. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Reminder of attempted assassination during the election campaign

It would not be the first time that Trump has been able to capitalize on an attack. In an attempted assassination around two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old man shot at Trump, catching him in the ear and fatally wounding a bystander. Surrounded by the Secret Service and with blood on his face, Trump then raised his fist to the sky, which was seen as an iconic moment by his supporters. In the election campaign with Democrat Joe Biden, this caused his approval ratings to rise significantly.

Trump finds - at first - unifying words

Trump was also keen to respond quickly on Saturday. Only around 30 minutes after the shooting, he called for the dinner to be brought to an end. "Let the show go on", he announced. In a press conference later that evening, Trump then presented himself as a statesman: "In light of the events of this evening, I call on all Americans to make a heartfelt commitment to resolve our differences peacefully."

People from different political backgrounds stood together that evening, Trump said. "There was an incredible atmosphere of love and unity."

As the Wall Street Journal commented, Trump was fully absorbed in his role as president on Saturday. His praise for the Secret Service, his call for a continuation: "He proved once again that he is at his best in dangerous situations."

Less than 24 hours later, Trump struck a sharper tone again. Asked about an increase in political violence, Trump said that it had always happened. "However, I believe that the hateful rhetoric of the Democrats has become far more dangerous. I really think it's very dangerous for the country." However, Trump himself is also repeatedly accused of contributing to polarization in the country with his sometimes extreme statements.

Trump uses the momentum for his ballroom

To the surprise of many observers, Trump has set the first substantive accent in the direction of his favorite construction project: the huge ballroom. "With the top-secret military ballroom currently under construction at the White House, this event would never have happened," Trump wrote. "It can't be finished fast enough.".

The president's prestige project could be thwarted because preservationists are taking legal action against it. Trump had the historic east wing of the White House demolished for the construction. Preservationists warn that the new building could make the White House look small next to it.

On Sunday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche then published a letter in which his department called on the plaintiffs to withdraw their lawsuit - citing the shots fired the previous evening as the reason. Alternatively, the government would request that the proceedings be discontinued due to "exceptional circumstances". "Simply put, your lawsuit puts the lives of the president, his family and his staff in grave danger," he argued.

Suspect made allegations against Trump administration

Details about the suspect could also provide further targets for Trump's Republicans. According to media reports, the suspect is a 31-year-old man from California who took part in "No Kings" protests critical of Trump. He had also donated some money to the then Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024.

The man who tried to force his way into the White House Correspondents' Dinner railed against the Trump administration in a letter to family members. In it, he referred to himself as a "Friendly Federal Assassin". His messages were sent just minutes before the attack, according to a document seen by the AP news agency.

The texts contained repeated references to Trump without naming him directly. They alluded to a series of allegations against government measures, including US attacks on boats suspected of being loaded with drugs.

Indictment on Monday

Investigators say the letters, along with social media posts and statements from family members, are among the clearest clues yet to the suspect's thoughts and possible motives. Authorities also found numerous anti-Trump posts on social media attributed to the 31-year-old suspect from California.

Social media profiles show him as a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. The university is considered very prestigious and has an extremely low admission rate. There is no indication that the 31-year-old has ever committed a criminal offense before.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect is believed to have traveled by train from California to Chicago and then to Washington, where he checked into a hotel days before the event. He is believed to have acted alone and will be criminally charged on Monday.

Swiss ambassador witnessed attempted attack

According to the CH Media newspapers, the Swiss ambassador to the USA, Ralf Heckner, witnessed the attempted attack at the journalists' gala in Washington at close quarters. He was sitting around ten meters away from the President when the incident occurred. He had "remained calm" as he was well positioned, right next to an important door behind which the president had also been taken out of the room. "So I knew my escape route," Heckner said in the interview. "I had the feeling that the situation was under control very quickly. But a lot of people were very worried."