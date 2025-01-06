Trudeau resigns as party leader Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

He will remain in office as prime minister until a new party leader is elected.

Calls for Trudeau to step down have also come from within his own party. Show more

According to the AP news agency, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. He will continue in his post as prime minister until a new party leader is elected, the AP learned from informed sources on Monday shortly before Trudeau made a statement.

Since the resignation of his Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a dispute over the national budget in mid-December, calls for Trudeau to quit have been growing louder, including from within his own party. However, the Prime Minister did not comment on this over the Christmas holidays and the turn of the year. On his return to the capital Ottawa, he announced that he would make a statement on Monday. This was scheduled for 4.45 p.m. German time.