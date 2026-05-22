The Canadian province of Alberta is huge and extremely sparsely populated. Jeff Mcintosh/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa (Symbolbild)

In the fall, the province of Alberta will vote on a possible secession from Canada. Support for the movement comes from the US government, but the chances of independence are slim.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The inhabitants of the oil-rich province of Alberta are to decide by referendum on a possible path to secession from Canada, which has been repeatedly called for by a minority.

The vote is to take place on October 19, said the province's Premier, Danielle Smith, in a televised address. The residents would be able to vote on whether their province should remain part of Canada or whether a process should be initiated that would lead to another legally binding referendum on secession.

Trump administration supports separatists

The province, with a population of around five million, is located in the west of the world's second largest country and is particularly popular with tourists for its national parks in the Rocky Mountains. A movement calling for secession from Canada for cultural and economic reasons, among others, has long existed in the province, which is considered to be very conservative - however, according to surveys, it still represents a minority. Some representatives of the oil industry, for example, feel restricted by environmental regulations.

Support for the movement has already come from the US government of US President Donald Trump. Alberta Premier Smith as well as both of the country's major political parties and Prime Minister Mark Carney, on the other hand, have already spoken out clearly against secession.