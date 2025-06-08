Emergency services secure the hospital in the Colombian capital Bogotà where Senator Miguel Uribe Tuerbay is being operated on after being shot. KEYSTONE

Shots are fired during an election campaign event in Colombia's capital Bogotá. Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is seen as a possible challenger to President Petro, survives an initial operation.

The Colombian senator and possible presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay has been shot and critically injured in an assassination attempt. The news portal "Notícias Caracol" reported that he was shot between the head and neck during an election campaign event in the capital Bogotá on Saturday.

The party of the conservative politician, who is not related to Colombia's former president Álvaro Uribe, has since announced via Colombian media that he has undergone surgery and "won the first battle". However, the 39-year-old is still in a critical condition, the RCN broadcaster reported, citing Uribe's press team.

Two suspects arrested

Two suspects, including a minor, were arrested at the scene of the crime with the help of bystanders, the portal "Notícias Caracol" continued, citing the police. The minor is said to have fired the shots. Both had driven up on a motorcycle. The minor was injured in one leg during the arrest and underwent surgery in hospital. Further details on possible motives or clients were not initially known.

Uribe comes from an influential dynasty of politicians and journalists. According to "Notícias Caracol", he is close to former President Uribe and is one of the fiercest critics of left-wing President Gustavo Petro, who has been in power since 2022, in particular because of the deteriorating security situation in the country. He is the son of Diana Turbay, a journalist who was kidnapped and murdered by drug traffickers working for drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1991, as the portal further reports. His grandfather was former President Julio César Turbay, who ruled Colombia between 1978 and 1982.