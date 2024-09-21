The canton of Ticino can shoot a total of four wolves. They live in Val Colla and the Onsernone Valley. (symbolic image) Keystone

The canton of Ticino may shoot up to two thirds of the wolves born in 2024 in the wolf packs in the Onsernone Valley and Val Colla.

The wolves are to be shot near livestock or houses to make the remaining wolves more fearful.

There are currently three known wolf packs in Ticino, including the newly discovered Carvina pack, whose regulation depends on proof of reproduction. Show more

The canton of Ticino will reduce the wolf packs in the Onsernone Valley and Val Colla. The federal government has authorized the culling of up to two thirds of the wolves born in 2024 in both valleys. This corresponds to two pups per pack.

Where possible, the wolves are to be shot near livestock or houses in order to make the remaining wolves more fearful. The canton published the order in the official gazette. The "Corriere del Ticino" also reported on it on Saturday.

According to cantonal information, three packs have been identified in Ticino to date. They live in the Onsernone Valley, in Val Colla and probably in the region between Monte Tamaro and Monte Gradiccioli, where wolves from a new pack have already been caught in photo traps. This pack was nicknamed Carvina.

The canton of Ticino actually also wants to regulate the Carvina pack. However, at the behest of the federal government, it must first prove that this pack is reproducing.

