In the canton of St. Gallen, water withdrawals from surface waters are now restricted. This is a response to the increasing drought. The same measure has been in effect in Thurgau since last week.

The lack of rainfall is also evident in the low water level of Lake Constance. (File photo)

The cantons of Eastern Switzerland are responding to the increasing drought with initial measures. The Drought Task Force of the Canton of St. Gallen has classified the situation as danger level 3, indicating a significant risk. The canton announced on Tuesday that the situation is comparable to that of the record-breaking summers of 2003 and 2018.

Effective immediately, the public use of surface waters is restricted throughout the canton. This means that water withdrawal is prohibited without a permit throughout the entire canton.

However, there are several exceptions. These include, among others, Lake Constance, Lake Walen, and Lake Zurich, as well as the Alpine Rhine, the Linth River, and the Linth Canal.