Valérie Glutz
22.1.2025
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US President. He has described his return to the White House as a "day of liberation" and promised that "the golden age of the USA begins now". It is an aggressive declaration of war for America and the rest of the world. The developments in the ticker.
- Donald Trump has been President of the USA again since January 20, 2025.
- It is already his second term in office: he was already in the White House once, from 2017 to 2021.
- blue News provides regular updates on Donald Trump, his policies and the USA.
- Trump has once again ordered the USA to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement.
- By decree, Trump has set up the committee that is to cut US government spending and in which tech billionaire Elon Musk is to play a role - entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, on the other hand, has already withdrawn from working for the "Doge" ("Department of Government Efficiency") committee.
- Trump wants to abolish the right to citizenship by birth in the USA.
- On the day of his inauguration, Trump reaffirmed his interest in the island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark.
-
3.01 pm
Capitol striker does not want to be pardoned by Trump
She was one of those jailed for her participation in the riots at the US Capitol four years ago: But Pamela Hemphill wants no part of a pardon from Donald Trump. The woman known on social media as "Maga Granny" pleaded guilty at her trial and was sentenced to 60 days in prison.
"We were wrong that day," she told the BBC, explaining why she rejected Trump's pardon. "Accepting the pardon would be an insult to the police officers in the Capitol, to the rule of law and, of course, to our country," she said.
Please @realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin pic.twitter.com/lMPjckyVlU— Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) June 26, 2023
She would have pleaded guilty "because I was guilty." Accepting a pardon would only serve to establish a false narrative of the events of January 6, 2021 through manipulation.
Hemphill sees the pardons of the Capitol strikers as an attempt by the Trump administration to "rewrite history: And I don't want to be part of it."
-
2.26 pm
German museum takes down picture of Elon Musk
Simply taken down: As a space visionary, tech billionaire Elon Musk was immortalized with a picture in a gallery at the renowned Deutsches Museum in Munich. But now his picture is no longer there. The founder of the aerospace company SpaceX was featured on a panel with "Visionaries from the past and present", alongside space experts such as Max Valier (1895-1930).
"It can always be problematic to pay tribute to people who are still alive in such a prominent position in an exhibition - because such a display can be seen as an uncritical tribute," said a museum spokesperson when asked about the disappearance of the picture.
However, a person's lifetime achievements can often only be correctly assessed in retrospect. The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had previously reported.
The Science and Technology Museum had already decided to remove the entire installation in mid-November. It had been created several years ago. According to the museum, changes would only have been possible at great expense.
There was only room for a few lines of text on the plaque, which did not allow for a comprehensive historical presentation of a person or the classification of that person's life's work, it was now explained. In addition, it is difficult to react quickly to current events at this point.
-
10.02 a.m.
"It has begun": These migrants are now being targeted by Trump's ICE teams
Migrants in the United States can now also be arrested in places such as schools or churches. The new Trump administration has rescinded a directive according to which an arrest in such sensitive locations may not be enforced. The rule had been in place for more than a decade for the two most important US federal immigration authorities.
The agencies in question are Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
The announcement had been expected, but has serious consequences from the point of view of supporters of the regulation. They had argued that the risk of people being arrested in churches, schools or hospitals could prevent migrants from seeking medical help or sending their children to school.
Should the ICE presence near such places become more frequent, the likelihood of children witnessing the arrest of a parent would also increase, the Center for Law and Social Policy said.
Trump kicked off the immigration crackdown by blocking access to an app that helped hundreds of thousands of migrants enter the country. He has also declared a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and ordered troops there.
⛔️𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘— Ꮃꭺꮮꮮ Ꮪꭲꭱꭼꭼꭲ Ꮪꮋꭼꭼꭲ (@wallstreetsheet) January 22, 2025
Tom Homan incoming Border Czar has CONFIRMED #ICE RAIDS looking for ILLEGAL ALIENS have begun.
(FOX)#ICE #Homan #CBP pic.twitter.com/GKyH4HMcH7
The new deportation regime is already being enforced, assures Tom Homan Fox News, who is responsible for the issue as Trump's "border czar". "It's started," says the 61-year-old, who was also once ICE director. ICE teams have been instructed to first apprehend those who are "a threat to public safety".
"We work through the target list," continues Homan. However, it is not enough to just deport criminals: "It's not just those who are a threat to public safety who are arrested." The teams would also work in sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with deportation.
Unlike in the past, the ICE teams there would now also check all those present whom they encounter when they are looking for a target: "The Sanctuary Cities are getting exactly what they don't want: more agents in the area and more collateral arrests," Homan explains further.
-
9:04 a.m.
Shaman after pardon: "Now I'm going to buy some guns!"
A total of 1583 people have been indicted for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump has issued pardons for around 1500. This also applies to Jacob Chansley, who has become known as the "QAnon Shaman".
"I just got news from my lawyer," writes the 37-year-old on X. "I got a pardon, baby! Thank you President Trump!!!"
Chansley also shares what he plans to do now, "Now I'm buying me some motherf****** guns!!!! I love this country!!! God bless America!!!" Chansley celebrates the return of "justice" with a picture of him raising a rifle in the air.
Depending on the state, citizens in the USA are prohibited from owning weapons if they have a criminal record. In Chansley's case, this is apparently the case.
I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER...— Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) January 21, 2025
I GOT A PARDON BABY!
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!
I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!!
GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!
J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME...
EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light! pic.twitter.com/g9pwc7v9EQ
-
6.35 a.m.
4.04 a.m.
US federal employees for equal rights to be laid off
US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday ordered paid furloughs for all federal employees who work for diversity, equity, inclusion or integration programs. According to the order, the authorities are to develop plans to lay off the employees as quickly as possible and draw up a list for the "downsizing measure" by next Friday. This is according to a message from the Office of Personnel Management. The employees are to be sent on vacation by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. All pages providing information about the diversity and equality programs must also be deleted by this time.
Trump signed the decree on his first day in office and ordered a comprehensive dismantling of the federal government's diversity and inclusion programs. These include anti-bias training and financial assistance programs for minority farmers and homeowners.
-
3.39 pm
Trump raises the prospect of further sanctions against Russia
US President Donald Trump is considering further sanctions against Russia. When asked in Washington whether he would take such measures if Russian President Vladimir Putin was not prepared to negotiate in the war of aggression against Ukraine, Trump replied: "Sounds likely."
The Republican also expressed his openness to talks with the Kremlin leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi: "Whenever they want, I'll meet with them." Selenskyj would like to have peace, Trump explained. "But it takes two to tango."
Trump once again criticized the fact that the USA was disproportionately financially responsible for the conflict and called for greater support from the European Union.
He repeated his earlier call for NATO partner countries to significantly increase their defense spending to five percent of gross domestic product (GDP). "It affects them more than us", Trump emphasized. "We have an ocean in between, don't we? This little thing called the ocean."
-
2:46 p.m.
Trump's inauguration: lowest TV ratings since 2013
Around 24.6 million people in the USA watched the swearing-in of US President Donald Trump on television on Monday. According to estimates by the Nielsen Company, this is the lowest TV audience since Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. According to the figures, 33.8 million people watched Joe Biden's swearing-in in 2021 and 30.6 million watched Trump's first entry into the White House in 2017.
Most viewers on Monday tuned into the conservative Fox News channel, which recorded 10.3 million viewers during Trump's inauguration speech. ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC each had less than half the viewership with numbers ranging from 4.7 million to 848,000. Four years ago, 13.4 million people watched Biden's inauguration on CNN and MSNBC, compared to just 2.4 million on Fox News.
Inauguration ratings have fluctuated wildly over the last fifty years, from a high of 41.8 million at Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1981 to a low of 15.5 million at the start of George W. Bush's second term in 2004.
-
2:22 p.m.
Trump pardons founder of virtual drug black market Silk Road
US President Donald Trump pardons the founder of the underground trading platform Silk Road. He had just called Ross Ulbricht's mother to inform her of her son's pardon, Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. Ulbricht was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015.
The online platform "Silk Road" was used to sell drugs, hacker software and forged ID documents, among other things. The platform is also alleged to have been used for other illegal activities such as money laundering. All of these were charges against Ulbricht.
With the pardon, Trump has fulfilled an election campaign promise. He had sought support from the crypto industry and received substantial campaign donations from influential players in return. Ulbricht enjoys enormous popularity in crypto circles, as the platform was one of the first to show the practical use of the digital currency Bitcoin in trading. Its supporters drew attention to Ulbricht's case with the slogan "Free Ross".
Trump has also promised to loosen regulations for cryptocurrencies and promote the industry. Since his election victory, the price of Bitcoin has risen sharply as investors hope that his policies will create a crypto-friendly environment.
A US president is allowed to shorten the sentences of offenders convicted under federal law or pardon them altogether. In Ulbricht's case, Trump referred to the prosecution as a "pack" and "fanatics", and also drew a connection to his own legal problems, which he had repeatedly portrayed in the past as the result of a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.
-
1.30 pm
Trump withdraws state personal protection from ex-advisor Bolton
Shortly after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump withdrew personal protection from his former advisor John Bolton by the Secret Service. "I am disappointed, but not surprised," Bolton, who sees the danger of an Iranian assassination plot against him, wrote on Platform X. The Secret Service is responsible for the protection of high-ranking politicians and not only looks after the security of active elected officials, but also that of some former office holders.
Trump was asked about the 76-year-old at a press conference and said: "We're not going to protect people for the rest of their lives. Why should we?" It was time to end the protection, he said. He added that he had thought Bolton was a "very stupid person" who had been useful to him. The long-time diplomat, who is considered a hardliner, was security adviser in the White House in 2018 and 2019, but then resigned in a dispute with Trump.
Bolton pointed out that the Department of Justice had brought charges against a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the country's elite fighting force, in 2022. The suspect allegedly tried to send a hit man after him, Trump's ex-advisor wrote. "This threat still exists today."
According to earlier statements by the US Department of Justice, the US Attorney's Office assumes that the murder plot against Bolton was intended as retaliation for a US missile attack in January 2020 in which Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani was killed. Tehran denied this.
-
1.25 pm
Trump: "Putin did not respect Biden"
US President Donald Trump has announced that he expects talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon". On Tuesday, he once again called for a swift end to the war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost three years, and emphasized that the conflict would never have come about had he been in office at the time. "Russia would never have invaded Ukraine," said Trump. "I had a very good understanding with Putin. That would never, ever have happened. He didn't respect Biden. Quite simply. He doesn't respect people. He is smart. He understands that. He disrespected Biden."
-
0:59
Trump threatens EU with tariffs - "They treat us badly"
US President Donald Trump is once again threatening the European Union with tariffs. "They treat us very, very badly. So they will have to expect tariffs", Trump said at a press conference in the White House.
Tariffs are the only way to achieve fairness and return the favor. Trump lamented the trade deficit and said that the European Union would not buy cars or agricultural products from the USA.
Trump had urged the EU to import more oil and gas from the US shortly before he was sworn in. "Otherwise there will be endless tariffs!!!", he wrote at the time on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. There had already been a fierce trade dispute between the USA and the EU during Trump's first term in office. Back then, Trump had introduced special tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in 2018 and the EU responded with special tariffs on US products such as bourbon whiskey, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and jeans.
Turning to China, the Republican said: "We are considering tariffs of 10 percent against China because they are sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada." Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that causes thousands of deaths in the USA every year.
Mexican drug cartels produce it from chemical raw materials from China and smuggle it into the United States. Trump had already threatened China shortly after his election victory to impose additional tariffs of ten percent on goods from China.
-
0.58 pm
Trump considers publishing Biden's letter
US President Donald Trump has commented on the traditional letter from his predecessor Joe Biden. "It was a very nice letter," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "It was kind of an inspirational letter." Biden had emphasized "how important the job is". Trump had found the letter on camera in the White House on Monday. The envelope was addressed to "47". Trump is the 47th US president. Trump had briefly flirted with opening the letter on camera. However, he finally read it alone on Monday evening - but is now considering making the letter public at some point, Trump said.
-
0.55 am
Trump open to purchase of Tiktok by Musk
US President Donald Trump has no objection to tech billionaire Elon Musk taking over Tiktok. He is open to it if Musk wants to buy the video app, Trump said in the White House in response to a question from journalists. He also reiterated that he believes Tiktok should be half-owned by the USA. Musk's name had recently been mentioned in media reports. The Wall Street Journal and the Bloomberg financial service wrote that the Chinese government was considering the option of selling Tiktok to Musk. The tech billionaire and current Trump confidant has considerable business interests in China: the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which he manages, has a large plant in Shanghai.
Musk already owns the online platform X, which is based on the short messaging service he bought, Twitter. He supported Trump's election campaign with more than 200 million dollars and made X an even more important platform for the president and his supporters.
The clock is ticking for Tiktok in the USA. A US law stipulated that the China-based Tiktok owner Bytedance had to divest itself of Tiktok by last Sunday in order for the app to remain available in the US. However, this did not happen and the app was temporarily taken offline at the weekend.
On Monday, however, Trump issued a decree ordering the Department of Justice not to enforce the provisions of the law for 75 days. It remains to be seen whether he can do this legally. Trump is convinced that he can strike a deal for Tiktok. He argues that Tiktok is worth nothing without the US market and that he is therefore in a strong negotiating position. Officially, Tiktok has always rejected a change of ownership.
-
Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 0:31 a.m.
Trump dodges questions about pardoned right-wing extremist Capitol strikers
The new US President Donald Trump does not want to answer questions about why he also pardoned the Capitol strikers who were responsible for violent attacks on police officers on January 6, 2021. At a press conference in the White House, the Republican responded to repeated prodding from a journalist in a rambling manner with no reference to the questions
Just a few hours after taking office, Trump pardoned all supporters who had been convicted in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Among them were members of the right-wing extremist groups "Oath Keepers" and "Proud Boys", some of whom would have had to serve long prison sentences.
The pardons are in sharp contrast to Trump's self-portrayal as a staunch supporter of the police: numerous officers were injured during the violent storming of the Capitol, and one police officer later died as a result.
-
11.52 pm
OpenAI and partners invest billions in AI data centers
The ChatGPT developer OpenAI and major technology partners want to invest 500 billion dollars in new data centers for artificial intelligence. Initially, 100 billion dollars are to be invested in the joint venture called Stargate. President Donald Trump announced the project at the White House. The project will create 100,000 jobs in the USA, Trump said.
The OpenAI partners in Stargate are initially the software giant Oracle and the Japanese technology group Softbank, owned by billionaire Masayoshi Son.
Altman has been calling on the USA to invest massively in AI data centers for some time - also to maintain its lead over other countries such as China. Artificial intelligence applications require huge amounts of computing power - both to train the AI models and to operate them.
The project should start with data centers in Texas, said Oracle founder Larry Ellison at the meeting with Trump. He pointed out that AI would improve the healthcare system by analyzing patient data. The investment volume of 500 billion dollars should be reached in four years, said Son.
Altman said that Stargate would be one of the most important projects for the USA. He was also convinced that AI could be used to better combat diseases.
-
10.41 pm
Migration: Trump allows arrests in churches or schools
Under the newly sworn-in President Donald Trump, the US Department of Homeland Security is tightening its guidelines for the arrest of migrants without valid residence status. In future, the immigration authority ICE will once again be allowed to detain those affected in or near so-called sensitive locations, the ministry announced. These include churches, schools and hospitals. Officers have been prohibited from doing this since 2011. The administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden had extended the regulation and further restricted the authority of the agency.
"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the Department of Homeland Security has now announced. Trump's government will not "tie the hands" of officials and instead trusts them to use "common sense".
After taking office, Trump signed various decrees aimed at curbing irregular migration. At the weekend, US media also reported on deportation operations planned by the Trump administration under the name "Operation Safeguard". Several raids are planned.
-
21:03
Clergy at church service on Trump: "Have mercy"
At a church service in Washington, the clergywoman used her sermon to send a political message to the newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are now afraid," said Mariann Edgar Budde at the service in the National Cathedral, which was attended by Trump, First Lady Melania and other family members. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in families of all political parties, some of whom fear for their lives.
After his inauguration, Trump ordered that the policy of the United States should henceforth be based on the assumption that there are only two genders: male and female. The Republican has also signed various decrees to curb irregular migration. For example, he has instructed the Department of Homeland Security to take all appropriate measures to deport migrants without the right to stay. Unregistered migrants are to be identified.
The clergywoman also addressed this in her sermon. "The people who harvest our crops and clean our office buildings, who work in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after meals in restaurants and work night shifts in hospitals may not be citizens or have no papers," said Budde. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors.
-
8:11 p.m.
US states challenge Trump's executive order on citizenship
New Jersey and more than a dozen other US states want to challenge President-elect Donald Trump's executive order overturning the constitutional right for a person born in the US to be granted US citizenship. The Democratic Attorney General of New Jersey, Matt Platkin, announced on Tuesday that he is leading a group of 18 states, the District of Columbia and the city of San Francisco in a lawsuit to block Republican Trump's executive order. "Presidents have broad power, but they are not kings," he said.
-
7:08 p.m.
Prominent right-wing radicals free again after Trump pardon
Following a pardon by the new US President Donald Trump, high-ranking members of the right-wing extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been released from prison. Their long prison sentences for the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 had previously been revoked by Trump's decree. In total, more than 1,500 defendants benefited from his order.
The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and the founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, were two of the most prominent convicts in connection with the events of January 6, 2021. They received harsh sentences as part of the largest investigation in the history of the US Department of Justice: Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Tarrio to 22 years. Both were found guilty of devising plans to prevent a peaceful transfer of power following Trump's election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.
Their lawyers confirmed to the AP news agency on Tuesday that they were released hours after Trump's decree. Among others, leaders of extremist groups and defendants convicted of violent attacks on police benefited from the pardons, commutations and dismissals of cases.
-
17:45
Greenlandic head of government urges calm after renewed Trump announcement
The Greenlandic government is calling on the island's population and politicians to remain calm and united in the face of renewed interest from US President Donald Trump. The future of Greenland will be determined by the Greenlanders themselves, not by others, said head of government Múte B. Egede made clear at a press conference in the capital Nuuk. The situation is a serious one and it goes without saying that the latest developments are causing unrest. However, the most important thing is to remain calm and stand together, he said.
Greenland is largely autonomous, but is officially part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The largest island in the world, with its important geopolitical position in the Arctic, has aroused Trump's desires, which he has repeatedly underlined recently with sometimes drastic words. He has not ruled out military and economic coercion in order to gain control of the island.
The new US President reaffirmed his interest in Greenland shortly after his inauguration. "Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security, and I'm sure Denmark will be there," Trump said in the White House shortly after taking office, without giving details of what exactly he expects from Denmark.
Egede and his foreign affairs envoy Vivian Motzfeldt have now reported that they are trying to establish a dialog with the Trump administration. Greenland is not for sale, the head of government emphasized.
-
12.26 p.m.
The Trump speeches in comparison
Donald Trump has been sworn in as US President for the second time. In the video, blue News shows you the most important statements of his speech and compares them with his first speech from 2017.
-
10.36 am
China criticizes withdrawal from WHO and climate agreement
China has criticized the announced withdrawal of the USA from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement - and at the same time underlined its own role as a reliable partner for the world.
"China is concerned about the US announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in China's first public reaction to Trump's inauguration. Climate change is a common challenge that all of humanity must face, the spokesperson said. No country can avoid it or be left alone.
China would work with all parties to actively tackle the challenges of climate change. "The role of the World Health Organization should only be strengthened, not weakened," the spokesperson commented on Trump's plans to withdraw from the WHO. China would continue to support the organization in fulfilling its tasks.
On trade issues, China is prepared to strengthen dialog and communication. "We hope that the United States and China will work together to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations between China and the US," said the spokesperson.
Contrary to observers' expectations, Trump did not immediately impose new tariffs on China on his first day in office, but instead ordered an investigation into trade issues.
-
10.18 am
Zuckerberg's moment of derailment
The line-up of technology tycoons at Trump's inauguration is impressive: Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seated next to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk round off the field.
Mark Zuckerberg does not seem to have much experience with such events. There is no other explanation for the 217 billion dollar entrepreneur letting himself go, even though cameras are filming everywhere. He only briefly catches a glimpse of Bezos' companion Lauren Sanchez. But the whole thing does not go undetected.
The moment pic.twitter.com/4OpQcUJr2R— Trend Tracker (@itswpceo) January 20, 2025
Zuckerberg can only hope that the lady on his left didn't notice anything. That's where his wife Priscilla Chan is positioned.
-
10 o'clock
Hitler salute? Civil rights activists defend Musk
Following a controversial gesture by Elon Musk, the civil rights group Anti-Defamation League has come to the defense of the Tesla boss. It was not a Hitler salute, explained the organization, which fights anti-Semitism.
"It appears that Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm," it explained on Musk's X short message service. Musk thanked her on X with a laughing and a crying emoji.
-
9.42 am
Trump lifts sanctions against radical settlers
US President Donald Trump has lifted his country's sanctions against radical Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The administration of his predecessor Joe Biden had imposed these in order to take action against violent settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, there had also been an increase in violence by settlers against Palestinians. The army is repeatedly accused of not doing enough to combat such attacks.
The White House announced that an executive order issued by the Biden administration on February 1, 2024 "to impose certain sanctions on individuals who undermine peace, security and stability in the West Bank" had been lifted. The far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed Trump's decision.
"These sanctions were a serious and blatant foreign interference in Israel's internal affairs and an unjustified violation of democratic principles and the mutual respect that should guide relations between friendly nations," the pro-settler politician wrote on Platform X.
-
9:24 a.m.
Trump fires employees via social media
"You are fired" - this slogan was a trademark when Donald Trump was still on the reality show "The Apprentice". And now the New Yorker is using the slogan "You're fired" again.
But not for a TV show: The US president is using these words on the social media channels Truth Social and X to dismiss people who work for the state.
Former general and Trump critic Mark Milley is fired from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council - and Jose Andres, Brian Hook and Keisha Lance Bottoms are also informed in this way that their services are no longer wanted.
-
9:12 a.m.
Hillary Clinton can only laugh here
"Bill and Hillary Clinton seem to be mocking Trump in the middle of his inauguration speech," writes the British Daily Mail. Yet the ex-president did nothing at all. He only opens his mouth once in disbelief and possibly lets out a guttural sound or an "Oh my god".
It was the darkest of times, it was the dumbest of times.pic.twitter.com/vI5XgfYiCZ— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 20, 2025
His wife, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential race, is completely different: Hillary Clinton has to laugh heartily. It is the moment in Trump's speech when the 78-year-old announces that the Gulf of Mexico should henceforth be called the Gulf of America.
This is prefgg funny tbf, Hillary Clinton laughing when President Trump talks about changing the name of the Gulg and Mexico to the Gulf of Ameruca!! Bill tells her off, too!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yI8swJGNmi— LeanneSpurs 🇬🇧 (@LeanneSpurs) January 21, 2025
-
8.47 am
Trump will classify drug cartels as terrorist groups
US President Donald Trump wants drug cartels in Latin America to be classified as foreign terrorist organizations. After his inauguration, he signed a decree to this effect, which critics believe could pave the way for possible US military operations against criminal gangs.
Although his order did not list cartels by name, members of the government were instructed to make recommendations for the classification of certain groups as terrorist organizations within 14 days.
Trump's decree is likely to target Mexican drug cartels as well as gangs such as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and the criminal organization Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, which has its roots in El Salvador.
"The cartels are engaged in a campaign of violence and terror throughout the Western Hemisphere that has not only destabilized countries of significant importance to our national interests, but has flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and insidious gangs," Trump's order read.
It was initially unclear what impact the decree would have on the fight against cartels. Many observers expressed concern that their classification as terrorist groups could be used as justification for possible military operations against the gangs. Trump himself has threatened military intervention in Mexico to combat cartels in the country. This has been vehemently rejected by Mexico's head of state Claudia Sheinbaum
-
8.33 am
Because of Birthright: first lawsuit against Trump
US President Donald Trump's plan to abolish the right to citizenship by birth in the USA is meeting with resistance. Civil rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against the presidential decree with which Trump wants to abolish the so-called birthright.
The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution states that people born in the United States are citizens of the country. However, Trump argues that this does not apply if the mother was in the USA illegally or only temporarily. He refers to a subordinate clause in the amendment, namely that it concerns persons who are subject to the jurisdiction of the USA.
The Supreme Court has so far made no distinction as to whether the parents were in the USA legally or illegally. However, Trump's decree could lead to the issue ending up before the country's current Supreme Court. This could actually interpret the constitution differently than before.
During Trump's first term in office, the Supreme Court moved significantly to the right due to several replacements. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of disregarding the requirements of the Constitution, the intent of Congress and the long-standing case law of the Supreme Court.
"Denying citizenship to children born in the United States is not only unconstitutional, but also a reckless and uncompassionate rejection of American values," criticized Anthony Romero of the civil rights organization ACLU.
When signing the decree, Trump himself admitted that the plan could fail. However, he believes he has a solid legal basis. "We'll find out."
-
7:55 a.m.
Cuba is back on the list of terror supporters
The new US President Donald Trump has reversed a decision by his predecessor Joe Biden to no longer classify Cuba as a supporter of terrorism. Biden had only officially informed Congress last week of his decision to remove the socialist Caribbean state from the terror list by decree.
Trump reversed this step yesterday shortly after his inauguration with an executive order. Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel explained that Trump's re-designation as a terrorist state was an act of arrogance: "It is not surprising. His goal is to intensify the cruel economic war against Cuba for the purpose of domination," wrote Díaz-Canel on X.
Díaz-Canel added that Cuba's reinstatement on the list, along with a US embargo, was one of the reasons for shortages on the island that were driving people to emigrate to the US. Biden's decision was part of an agreement brokered by the Catholic Church to release political prisoners in the island nation.
The day after Biden's announcement, Cuba began releasing political prisoners. Cuba had announced that it was releasing 553 prisoners as part of the Holy Year proclaimed by Pope Francis for 2025.
The prisoners included some who had protested against widespread power cuts and economic shortages in July 2021. The government's crackdown on the protesters had sparked international criticism at the time.
-
5.50 am
Trump dances
They may have lacked elegance, but they had fun: Donald Trump and his wife Melania performed the traditional opening dance at a ball to mark the inauguration of the new US president. In front of hundreds of enthusiastic military personnel, the Trumps - he in a tuxedo, she in a white and black evening gown - moved rather reservedly across the dance floor at the first of three balls that evening. Their faces looked a little tense.
After a few minutes, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha were joined on stage by four members of the armed forces, who asked them to dance. The change of dance partners visibly loosened up Trump and Melania: Trump then shook the hand of the lady at his side appreciatively, while Melania was spun around by her dance partner, grinning broadly.
Finally, the US president was completely in his element when the Village People's campaign song "YMCA", which he often uses, was played. Trump showed off his now famous dance-like arm movements - briefly even together with Melania - and appeared detached. At times, he also performed the dance with a sabre handed to him.
-
5:25 a.m.
-
3:50 p.m.
Venezuela wants to work with Trump against the cartels
Authoritarian Venezuela wants to support the new US government's fight against powerful cartels. The country is ready to resume cooperation on the extradition of Venezuelan members of transnational criminal groups, said Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who is loyal to the government.
The new US President Donald Trump plans to classify the notorious "Tren de Aragua" from Venezuela as well as other cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The Venezuelan cartel is involved in human smuggling in several countries, among other things. According to Saab, the organization has already been dismantled in the South American country.
Saab is one of the high-ranking Venezuelan officials in Nicolás Maduro's government who have been sanctioned by the USA and the EU. They are accused of human rights violations and undermining democracy.
Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González was among the guests at Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington on Monday. The USA and other countries recognize him, and not Maduro, as the winner of the presidential election in July. However, the electoral authority, which is loyal to the party, declared Maduro, who has been in power for almost twelve years, the winner of the election. He was sworn in on January 10 for a further term of office until 2031.
-
3.43 am
Taiwan optimistic about cooperation with Trump administration
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has expressed optimism about cooperation with the new US administration under Donald Trump. He congratulated the new US President and his Vice President J.D. Vance online on their inauguration and emphasized the important role of the US as an ally and trading partner of Taiwan in the face of the threat from China.
During the election campaign, Trump had said that Taiwan should pay for the USA's defense. In his message, Lai emphasized that relations between Taiwan and the US have grown stronger over time and that cooperation in various areas has become increasingly robust.
Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949. However, Beijing regards the democratic island as part of Chinese territory and has already threatened to use military means to bind the island to itself.
Although the USA and Taiwan do not formally maintain diplomatic relations, a 1979 law, the Taiwan Relations Act, obliges the USA to support Taiwan's defense. To the annoyance of Beijing, the USA repeatedly sells weapons to Taipei.
-
3.30 a.m.
Trump issues far-reaching decree on the execution of the death penalty
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed a far-reaching decree on the execution of the death penalty. He instructed the attorney general to take "all necessary and lawful measures" to ensure that US states have sufficient lethal injection drugs to carry out executions. Commenting on the order, which was signed in the first hours after his return to the White House, Trump said that "politicians and judges who oppose the death penalty have disregarded and undermined the laws of our country".
A moratorium on federal executions had been in place since 2021, and only three defendants remain on death row after former President Joe Biden previously commuted 37 sentences to life in prison. The Trump administration carried out 13 federal executions during Trump's first term, more than under any other president in modern history.
-
3:29 p.m.
Trump establishes efficiency panel for Musk by executive order
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order setting up a committee to cut US government spending, with tech billionaire Elon Musk playing a role. Trump told journalists in the White House that Musk would be given an office for around 20 employees to implement the plans.
As expected, the body will be called the "Department of Government Efficiency" - and the abbreviation DOGE corresponds to the name of a fun digital currency once popularized by Musk.
In recent months, Musk has held out the prospect of drastic cuts to the state apparatus. It remains to be seen what his actual status will be: As an active corporate citizen, he cannot simply also be a civil servant. It was expected that he would make proposals.
Trump's order also stated that US authorities would each have to provide four employees as a "DOGE team" to work with the austerity committee.
-
3.13 am
Trump wants to abolish citizenship by birth
US President Donald Trump wants to abolish the right to citizenship by birth in the USA. He signed a decree to this effect in the White House just a few hours after being sworn in. "The privilege of United States citizenship is a priceless and profound gift," it reads. Trump had already announced during the election campaign that he wanted to abolish birthright citizenship, whereby anyone born in the USA automatically becomes an American citizen.
However, abolishing this constitutional right is unlikely to be that easy. The move is likely to be immediately challenged in court - numerous legal experts are of the opinion that Trump cannot simply abolish this right by decree. However, Trump's decree could lead to the issue ending up before the country's Supreme Court. This could actually interpret the constitution differently than before. During Trump's first term in office, the Supreme Court moved significantly to the right due to several appointments.
The broadcaster CNN reported that Trump has now banned federal authorities from issuing certain documents to certain individuals that are normally issued to US citizens.
In his decree, Trump invokes a different interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which enshrines the right. He argues that the amendment would exclude certain people born in the USA from citizenship. He is targeting children whose parents are in the US illegally or only temporarily.
Conservatives have been trying to abolish the right to citizenship by birth for years. They are particularly targeting children born in the United States to migrants living illegally in the USA. When signing the decree, Trump said that it was based on "good legal ground". Citizenship by birth is "ridiculous".
-
3 o'clock
Trump orders renewed withdrawal from WHO
US President Donald Trump has once again ordered the USA to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). In a presidential decree, Trump stated that the organization had reacted poorly to the coronavirus pandemic and was demanding unfair contributions from the United States. Although China has four times the population of the USA, it pays around 90 percent less.
Trump had already withdrawn the USA from the WHO in mid-2020. However, his successor Joe Biden returned immediately after taking office in January 2021.
Trump now complained to journalists in the White House that Biden had agreed to the re-entry with a contribution of 500 million dollars - while the US, like China, had only been able to pay 39 million dollars. The WHO "ripped us off", said Trump. "Everyone is ripping off the United States - and that's over now."
Trump had already severely reproached the WHO for its handling of the pandemic when he left in 2020: he accused the UN specialized organization of having informed too late about the danger of the coronavirus and of being under the control of the Chinese government.
-
2:46 p.m.
Trump: Need Greenland for international security
The new US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his interest in the island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. "Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security, and I'm sure Denmark will be there," said Trump shortly after his inauguration at the White House. He did not go into detail about what exactly he expects from Denmark.
Greenland is important for international security with regard to ships from Russia and China operating in the region, Trump continued. In addition, the population there is "not happy with Denmark".
Trump has recently expressed interest in Greenland on several occasions. Most recently, he did not rule out the use of the military and economic coercion to gain control of the largest island on earth. The statements triggered international criticism.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized again shortly before Trump's swearing-in that the decision on Greenland's independence would ultimately be made by the Greenlandic people. At the same time, she wrote on Facebook that it was extremely important to maintain the alliance with the USA.
-
2.45 a.m.
Trump: I'm not even a dictator on my first day
The new US President Donald Trump has retracted an earlier statement that he "only wants to be dictator on the first day" of his next term of office. When asked by a reporter whether he would be a dictator on his first day back in the White House, the Republican said: "No, no, I can't even imagine being called that." He merely believes in the sanctity of the election. "The Democrats didn't do it, they cheated like dogs."
During the election campaign, Trump had repeatedly flirted with wanting to be dictator "only on day one".
Trump moved back into the White House on Monday after clearly winning the presidential election in November against Democrat Kamala Harris. She never disputed the election result - unlike Trump in the past. He has not yet acknowledged his 2020 election defeat.
-
2.41 pm
Trump on Gaza: "Phenomenal situation" and "best weather"
US President Donald Trump has praised the Gaza Strip for its "phenomenal location by the sea" and "best weather". You can do "some beautiful" and "fantastic" things with it, Trump said in the White House about the sealed-off coastal strip, which has been at war since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas is currently in force.
When asked by a journalist whether he expected the ceasefire to continue, Trump said he was not confident. "It's not our war, it's their war." The "other side" is "very weakened". He went on to say that he had looked at a picture of Gaza. It looked like a large demolition site and most of the people there were dead. It had to be rebuilt in "a different way".
-
2.36 p.m.
Trump assures Tiktok more time by decree
On his first day as US President, Donald Trump has issued a decree giving the video app Tiktok more time before it is shut down in the USA. Trump was convinced that he would be able to negotiate a business agreement for the app by extending the deadline.
In his decree, Trump ordered the Department of Justice not to enforce the provisions of the law for 75 days. When signing the order, Trump also explained his plan for the USA to receive a 50 percent share of the app. This would be a reasonable price for Tiktok to continue to have access to the US market. Without the consent of the USA, Tiktok would be worth nothing. He could either broker a sale or ensure that the app closes down, Trump emphasized.
At the same time, Trump played down the data protection concerns. There are bigger problems than information about young Tiktok users falling into Chinese hands, he said.
A US law stipulates that Tiktok owner Bytedance, which is based in China, had to divest itself of Tiktok by last Sunday in order for the app to remain available in the US.
The law - which Trump must also abide by - was triggered by concerns that the Chinese government could use Tiktok to gain access to US users' data and manipulate public opinion in the US. Tiktok rejects this.
-
2.26 am
Trump: Great feeling to be back in the White House
US President Donald Trump has expressed his delight at his return to the White House. When asked how it felt to be back in the Oval Office, he said: "What a great feeling. One of the better feelings I've ever had." Trump responded at length to questions from reporters in the Oval Office, the office of the President. Along the way, he signed decrees.
-
2:20 p.m.
Trump wants to talk to Putin soon
Following his inauguration, the new US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin soon. When asked when exactly he would talk to the Russian president, Trump said at the White House in Washington: "It could be very soon."
With regard to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Trump said that the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj was prepared to make a deal. He did not know whether this also applied to Putin. "I think he will destroy Russia if he doesn't make a deal," Trump said. "I would hope that he would want to make a deal."
When asked when he would resolve the conflict, Trump said: "We'll try to get it done as quickly as possible." Asked about his grandiose announcement during the election campaign that he could end the war within 24 hours, the Republican replied that he had only been in office for half a day. "I have half a day left."
-
2.12 pm
Trump announces high tariffs against Canada and Mexico
US President Donald Trump is planning to introduce tariffs of 25 percent on products from Canada and Mexico. "I think we're going to do it on February 1st," Trump said in the White House, while signing various executive orders just hours after his inauguration. When asked by a journalist about the tariffs, Trump said: "We're thinking 25 percent for Mexico and Canada because they're letting in a lot of people (...)."
The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Trump initially did not want to impose tariffs on trading partners such as Canada, Mexico and China. Instead, he will instruct the authorities to evaluate trade relations, it said. Shortly after winning the election in November, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. However, he also let it be known at the time that this was planned for his first day in office.
Tariffs are a kind of surcharge on imported goods. They are payable at the border. The Republican had already relied on tariffs during his first term of office from 2017 to 2021. Economists assume that far-reaching tariffs will lead to an increase in prices in the USA.
-
2.07 am
Trump finds letter from Biden on camera
US President Donald Trump has found the traditional letter from his predecessor Joe Biden on camera in the White House. While Trump was signing presidential decrees, he was asked by journalists whether Biden had left him a letter. Trump feigned ignorance - and then looked in the drawer of the president's desk, where letters are usually deposited.
For a moment, Trump seemed to consider opening the letter in the livestream and reading it aloud - but then decided against it. He wanted to read it alone first, he said. The envelope was addressed to "47". Trump is the 47th US president.
Trump also said that Biden had not informed him in advance that he would pardon family members in the last minutes of his term of office.
-
1:56 p.m.
Trump pardons those convicted of the Capitol attack
The new US President Donald Trump has pardoned numerous supporters convicted of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump signed an order to this effect in the White House in Washington just hours after his inauguration.
It was initially unclear exactly how many people were affected - and what crimes they were convicted of in detail. People close to Trump, including his Vice President J.D. Vance, had said in advance that no one who had been violent would be pardoned. Trump, on the other hand, did not want to commit himself to details before his inauguration.
Trump had previously raved about the "great hostages" at an event in a sports arena to the cheers of supporters and added: "In most cases, they did nothing wrong." In his White House office, he said with regard to those affected: "We hope they get out tonight."
A US president has the power to shorten the sentences of offenders convicted under federal law or to pardon convicts completely - even retrospectively, i.e. after they have served a sentence. During the election campaign, Trump had repeatedly promised to make use of this power to pardon supporters who had taken part in the storming of the Capitol. He referred to them as "political prisoners" and "hostages".
On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters violently stormed the seat of parliament in the capital, Washington. Congress had convened there at the time to formally confirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory against Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Five people died as a result of the riots.
Trump had stirred up his supporters in a speech beforehand by making the unsubstantiated claim that the election victory had been stolen from him through massive fraud. Since then, he has repeated this statement countless times. To this day, Trump has not conceded his defeat in the 2020 election. The unprecedented attack on US democracy is still having an impact today.
-
Senate passes first bill on immigration policy
The US Senate has passed an initial bill that is likely to lend more weight to newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump's plans for US immigration policy. The bill would oblige federal authorities to detain migrants accused of theft or violent crime. It also gives US states new legal standing to challenge decisions made by immigration authorities. "If you come to this country illegally and commit a crime, you should not be able to roam the streets of this nation freely," said Republican Senator Katie Britt from Alabama, who was instrumental in pushing the bill through the Senate.
Trump has made comprehensive action on illegal immigration his top priority, and Congress, where Republicans hold the majority and some Democrats are willing to go along, has now shown it is ready to follow his lead. The Laken-Riley bill - named after a Georgia nursing student whose murder by a Venezuelan became a campaign issue for Trump last year - passed by 64 votes to 35, with 12 Democrats voting with Republicans in favor of the bill. "We don't want criminals coming into our country," Trump told supporters at the Capitol on Monday, adding that he looked forward to signing a bill "within a week or so."
Critics of the bill say the new provision could open the door for Republican attorneys general to crack down on immigration decisions at the federal level - leading to even more uncertainty and partisanship on immigration policy.
-
1:24 p.m.
Trump wants return to office for all federal employees
Newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump wants a return to office for federal employees. After a parade in a sports arena in Washington, he signed a decree that provides for the "immediate" return of employees to the office. Since the coronavirus pandemic, home office regulations have also been in place for many authorities in the USA. It remains to be seen whether Trump will be able to force an immediate return by decree or whether further legal action will be required.
The text published by the White House on the decree contained restrictions. The heads of all departments and agencies of the executive branch are to take all necessary measures "as soon as possible" to "end remote working arrangements". However, the department heads could "make exceptions as they deem necessary".
Trump also signed an order that provides for a "hiring freeze for all federal agencies" - with the exception of the military and other central institutions. Details of this were also initially unclear. Trump said it was about "making sure we only hire competent people who are loyal to the American public".
-
1.21 pm
Marco Rubio confirmed as US Secretary of State
The US Senate confirms the appointment of Marco Rubio as the future Secretary of State of the United States. The vote for the former senator from Florida, who is recognized across party lines, was unanimous with 99 to 0.
Rubio, 53, has been in the US Senate since 2011. In 2016, the ambitious lawyer tried unsuccessfully to become the Republican presidential candidate. He failed in the pre-election campaign against Trump, who at the time lambasted him. The son of Cuban immigrants has distinguished himself as a Trump supporter in recent years. Rubio is one of the Trump nominations that is not perceived as controversial. In view of his positions, the German government sees overlaps on the topics of China, European security and also in relation to the war in Ukraine. Most recently, however, Rubio voted against billions in support for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.
-
1.08 pm
Trump signs withdrawal from Paris climate agreement
The new US President Donald Trump has sealed the termination of the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming. He signed the letter, which is to be sent to the United Nations, on the day of his inauguration. The withdrawal will not take effect for another year. Trump had already withdrawn the USA from the agreement during his first term of office. However, the withdrawal only lasted a few months because his successor Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the treaty.
From Trump's point of view, the agreement is a "rip-off" of the United States and leads to competitive disadvantages. According to him, global warming does not exist and he repeatedly describes climate change as a "big hoax".
With its withdrawal, the United States is largely withdrawing from the international community's climate protection efforts. The Paris Climate Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial times - and preferably to just 1.5 degrees. The aim is to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis - such as more frequent and more severe heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, storms and floods. Almost all countries in the world are part of the agreement. Only Yemen, Iran and Libya have not signed the agreement.
-
1.01 am
Trump rescinds around 80 executive orders from the Biden administration
The new US President Donald Trump has immediately revoked numerous decisions made by his predecessor Joe Biden. On his first day in office, the Republican said in a speech in a sports arena in Washington that he would revoke almost 80 "destructive, radical" decrees. Shortly afterwards, he signed an executive order to this effect in front of supporters. He described the Biden administration as one of the worst in history.
Biden himself had immediately reversed many of Trump's decisions at the beginning of his term of office four years ago. Among other things, US presidents can implement political priorities without the approval of Congress with the help of so-called executive orders. These decrees allow for quick decisions, but can just as easily be reversed by successors.
-
0:55 a.m.
Capitol storm, Hamas hostages: Smooth transition for Trump
Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump transitioned almost seamlessly from the Capitol Storm convicts to the hostages held by Islamist Hamas during his speech at the traditional inauguration parade. Relatives of the hostages stood behind the Republican during his speech. "Tonight I will sign the pardons for the J6 hostages so they can be released," Trump said.
By "J6 hostages", Trump and his supporters mean people who have been convicted of the violent Capitol storm. Trump and many Republicans have worked to reinterpret the January 6 narrative. It was not a storm, but a "day of love," Trump claimed repeatedly during his campaign.
Trump finally spoke about the Hamas hostages in his speech at the parade just moments later. He began by praising his envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who was also in attendance. "And to the former hostages who are with us today. Welcome, welcome home," he continued. "We have never stopped praying for you, and we are so glad that you are reunited with your friends and families."
-
0:24
After Trump's swearing-in: Abortion rights website offline
A few hours after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, a website set up by the previous administration to provide information on women's health services is no longer available. Anyone visiting reproductiverights.gov only saw an error message on Monday evening (local time).
The platform was launched under Democrat Joe Biden after the US Supreme Court overturned the nationwide abortion law in June 2022. The aim of the website was also to make the legal situation in the country more transparent. It provided information on access to abortion, but also on contraceptives and the protection of sensitive health data.
The dispute over abortion rights has been one of the central conflicts in the USA for years and was an important issue in the election campaign. The Democrats urgently warned against massive further restrictions under a Republican-led government.
During his first term in office, Trump shifted the ideological majority in the Supreme Court to the right by appointing several conservative judges, laying the foundation for the historic ruling in 2022. Since the ruling, the individual states have been able to decide independently on abortion law - in many of them, abortions are now almost completely banned.
However, Trump has recently distanced himself from the uncompromising anti-abortion line taken by hardliners in his party. Instead, he expressed himself cautiously and avoided taking clear positions. Polls show that a majority of Americans support a limited right to abortion.
-
Tuesday, January 21, 2025, 0:09 a.m.
Trump supporter withdraws from panel on spending cuts
Donald Trump has to cope with his first departure at the start of his presidency. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is withdrawing from his work for the "Doge" ("Department of Government Efficiency") committee initiated by Trump. Ramaswamy was supposed to develop proposals for cutting US government spending together with tech billionaire Elon Musk. "Vivek Ramaswamy has played a crucial role in the development of <Doge>. He intends to run for public office soon, which under the structure announced today means he can no longer remain part of <Doge>," Trump spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
"Doge" is not officially part of the government, but has a close connection to it due to his job description. According to media reports, Ramaswamy is planning to run for governor of Ohio.
-
