In many Italian tourist centers, intrusive advertising for restaurants or other services is an everyday problem, which holidaymakers often find annoying. (archive picture) Gregorio Borgia/AP/dpa

The vacation island of Capri is introducing an "anti-harassment ordinance": Intrusive approaching of tourists, flyers or baiting offers in restaurants are now punishable by a fine of up to 500 euros.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian island of Capri has introduced a new regulation to combat intrusive advertising to tourists: Anyone who wants to approach tourists on the street without being asked will have to pay between 25 and 500 euros in future.

The aim is to improve the island's image and better manage the large number of visitors.

Similar rules already exist in other vacation resorts such as Torri del Benaco on Lake Garda. Show more

Sun, sea - and probably far fewer pushy tourist catchers in future: on the Italian Mediterranean island of Capri, which is popular with holidaymakers, the local authority is now taking a tough stance against approaching tourists in the street. In future, anyone who tries to lure tourists into restaurants or talk them into boat trips and excursions without being asked will have to pay. According to a new regulation, fines of between 25 and 500 euros are threatened.

With this regulation, Capri wants to counter the growing problem of mass tourism - and above all the annoyance of many island visitors at persistent providers. "Traders, owners of agencies for tourist services and their employees are strictly prohibited from soliciting customers using intrusive and persistent methods on public or publicly used land," it states.

Capri attracts visitors from all over the world

Capri is one of the most famous and most visited vacation destinations in Italy. The island in the Gulf of Naples is famous for its villas and its rocky coastline with its indented bays. There are many luxury hotels, especially in the main town. Around 13,000 people live on Capri, and tens of thousands of day visitors come every day in summer.

To justify this, the municipality points to the enormous streams of visitors that pass through the historic center and the port area every day. The declared aim of the measure is to "ensure a well-kept appearance and smooth pedestrian and car traffic".

Municipality on Lake Garda made the start

In many Italian tourist centers, intrusive advertising for restaurants or other services is a common problem, which holidaymakers often find annoying. The vacation resort of Torri del Benaco on Lake Garda introduced a similar measure last summer. Since then, service staff there have been prohibited from actively and intrusively luring tourists into their restaurants and bars with flyers.