"Engine suddenly howled behind us" Car crashes into a crowd in Munich +++ At least 28 injured +++ Perpetrator is Afghan (24)
Samuel Walder
13.2.2025
A car crashes into a crowd of people in Munich. The circumstances are still unclear.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
12.45 p.m.
Perpetrator was known to the police
Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann says that the perpetrator was known to the police. He had previously been convicted of narcotics offenses and thefts.
-
12.44 p.m.
Söder: "It is simply terrible."
"It's simply terrible," says Prime Minister Markus Söder. "We have to assume an attack, I have to say that very clearly." It is not the first act of this kind, he said, "which is why something has to change in Germany. But that doesn't matter today. We are giving our strength to the rescue workers and our thoughts are with the relatives."
-
12.39 p.m.
The authorities are now providing information
The government is now providing information on the incident in Munich. A police car accompanied the demonstration. The car then overtook the police and drove into the crowd. The perpetrator was a 24-year-old Afghan. According to the police, 28 people are currently expected to be injured, some of them seriously.
-
12.35 p.m.
Munich police comment on the incident
After the incident, dozens of media flock to the scene. However, the police have not yet been able to provide any precise details.
-
12.25 p.m.
Only one person in the car
Wie berichtet handelt es sich bei der gesicherten Person um den Fahrer des Pkw.— Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) February 13, 2025
Es kursieren Spekulationen über weitere Beteiligte. Dies können wir nach derzeitigem Erkenntnisstand nicht bestätigen.#muc1302 pic.twitter.com/PjOu1L1bqr
According to the police, only one person was found in the car. Speculation about a possible second person involved cannot be confirmed according to the current state of knowledge, the authorities say.
-
12.14 p.m.
Forces had to resuscitate child
According to a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk, at least one person had to be resuscitated at the scene. It is said to be a child. Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter had previously confirmed that children were among the injured. He expressed his "deep shock" at what had happened.
-
12.09 p.m.
Police do not believe it was an accident
Countless rescue workers are still on duty. The exact circumstances remain unclear, but according to the police, it is currently not believed to be an accident. The identity of the man is currently unclear, BR24 reports, citing a police spokesperson.
-
12 o'clock
"Engine howled behind us"
Another witness describes the seconds to the "Merkur": "Suddenly there was an engine roaring behind us, wheels spinning, then it just rattled." According to the demonstrator, the driver broke through a police barrier before emergency services pulled him out of the vehicle.
-
11.48 a.m.
Mayor is "deeply shocked"
The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked," said Reiter. "My thoughts are with the injured".
-
11.39 a.m.
Number of injured rises to 20
According to Focus Online, the number of injured has risen to at least 20, as reported by the fire department at the scene. Among the injured are also seriously and critically injured.
-
11.26 a.m.
Police give the all-clear
According to the police, the driver of the car has now been "secured" and there is no longer any danger from the driver.
-
11.24 a.m.
Child among the injured
Laut Augenzeuge mehrere Verletzte in München, darunter ein Kind.— Sandra Demmelhuber (@SDemmelhuber) February 13, 2025
According to German journalist Sandra Demmelhuber, a child is among the at least 15 injured. The police have not yet confirmed this information. An eyewitness at the scene says: "The child was under the car."
-
11.22 a.m.
Picture shows police in action
The police say they are deploying a large contingent. Numerous streets are currently cordoned off. Pictures show the forces on the scene in Munich.
-
11.20 a.m.
Eyewitnesses report on the crime
According to a post on X, the crowd is said to be a demonstration. The post continues: "There is a person lying in the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People sitting on the ground crying and shaking. Details still unclear."
BR24 reports that, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle is said to have deliberately driven into the group. In addition, two men are said to have been involved, one of whom was shot and carried away by the police. The police are asking the public to refrain from speculating until further information is available.
Another eyewitness told Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR): "I was in the demonstration." When the car drove into the crowd, he ran over and "I saw that a man was lying under the car. Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked." Eventually the police arrived and shot at the car window, so he withdrew and took care of the injured.
A car drove into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several people. According to German media, 15 people are said to have been injured.
The police confirmed the incident, but the background is still unclear. Investigations are in full swing to determine the cause of the incident. The vehicle involved is said to be a Mini Cooper.
Auto rast in Menschenmenge in #München, Dachauer Straße Ecke Stiglmaier-Platz #Großeinsatz pic.twitter.com/Izi0oruaB4— GatzenderFridolin (@gatzenfridolin) February 13, 2025
The vehicle is said to have driven from the corner of Dachauerstrasse and Seidlstrasse - near the main railway station - into the demonstration procession of a Verdi trade union rally. A young man was taken away by the police, as a BR journalist writes on X.
A video on X shows police officers running along a street. Photos show the suspected car, which is a Mini.
Aktuell gibt es einen größeren Polizeieinsatz im Bereich der Dachauer Straße / Seidlstraße. Wir sind für Sie mit starken Kräften vor Ort.— Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) February 13, 2025
Wir informieren Sie auf diesem Kanal.#muc1302 pic.twitter.com/fObvdXP9Xb