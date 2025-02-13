11.20 a.m.

According to a post on X, the crowd is said to be a demonstration. The post continues: "There is a person lying in the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People sitting on the ground crying and shaking. Details still unclear."

BR24 reports that, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle is said to have deliberately driven into the group. In addition, two men are said to have been involved, one of whom was shot and carried away by the police. The police are asking the public to refrain from speculating until further information is available.

Another eyewitness told Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR): "I was in the demonstration." When the car drove into the crowd, he ran over and "I saw that a man was lying under the car. Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked." Eventually the police arrived and shot at the car window, so he withdrew and took care of the injured.