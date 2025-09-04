Dramatic scenes in the early afternoon in Berlin-Wedding: at around 1.10 p.m. there was a serious accident on the corner of Seestrasse and Dohnagestell. A BMW hit a group of children aged 7 to 8 while turning.
According to Bild, three of the 15 children were slightly injured. They were taken to the nearby Virchow Clinic. One of the carers was even worse off - she suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.
Photos published by Bild show the uninjured BMW driver leaning against the car while being questioned by the police. The front left headlight of the car is clearly damaged.
Emergency services attended to the children immediately after the accident - many received medical treatment and care in a nearby meadow. The police and fire department are still in action with a large contingent and are securing the scene of the accident.