A car has driven into a group of people in Berlin-Wedding.

A car is said to have driven into a crowd of people in Berlin. Children were among them. According to reports, there are injuries.

In the Wedding district of Berlin, a BMW hit a group of children while turning; three children were slightly injured, one caregiver seriously.

All the injured were taken to the Virchow Clinic, while the driver remained uninjured and was questioned by the police.

Rescue services and police are on the scene with a large contingent, the cause of the accident is still unclear. Show more

Dramatic scenes in the early afternoon in Berlin-Wedding: at around 1.10 p.m. there was a serious accident on the corner of Seestrasse and Dohnagestell. A BMW hit a group of children aged 7 to 8 while turning.

According to Bild, three of the 15 children were slightly injured. They were taken to the nearby Virchow Clinic. One of the carers was even worse off - she suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Photos published by Bild show the uninjured BMW driver leaning against the car while being questioned by the police. The front left headlight of the car is clearly damaged.

Emergency services attended to the children immediately after the accident - many received medical treatment and care in a nearby meadow. The police and fire department are still in action with a large contingent and are securing the scene of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still unclear.