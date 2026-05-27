A second child has died in hospital following a serious accident in Dinslaken in North Rhine-Westphalia. A 47-year-old female driver left the road near a school on Wednesday morning and hit three children on bicycles.

One of the children died in hospital after a serious accident.

Drama in Dinslaken (D) Car crashes into group of schoolchildren - second child dies

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two 12-year-old children have died after a serious accident in Dinslaken.

A car driver hit three children on bicycles.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

The serious accident in the German town of Dinslaken has claimed another life.

According to the police, the second critically injured child also died in hospital. This means that two twelve-year-old children died in the accident.

A third child was slightly injured.

Car driver lost control of vehicle

The accident occurred at around 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday morning near a school.

According to the police, a 47-year-old female driver left the road in her car for unknown reasons and hit the children, who were on bicycles - presumably on their way to school.

According to investigators, the car then skidded into three parked vehicles, causing considerable damage to them.

Cause of accident still unclear

The female driver also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to the police, it was not initially possible to interview the woman. The exact cause of the accident is therefore still unclear.

A specialized accident investigation team secured evidence at the scene and is investigating the cause of the accident.

Eyewitnesses in shock

The accident occurred in a busy neighborhood. According to the police, several eyewitnesses observed the incident from a nearby kiosk.

They are now receiving psychological support. Emergency pastoral workers were also deployed.

According to dpa, there was debris, a bicycle, a shoe and a school satchel on the street at the scene of the accident.