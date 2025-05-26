Car drives into champions' parade in Liverpool A car crashed into the crowd at Liverpool FC's championship celebrations on Monday evening. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock Police and emergency services on Water Street. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa Police and emergency services attend to the injured at the scene. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock A number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA/AP/dpa The police did not initially say whether it was an accident or a deliberate act. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock The footballers had previously been celebrating exuberantly. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa Car drives into champions' parade in Liverpool A car crashed into the crowd at Liverpool FC's championship celebrations on Monday evening. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock Police and emergency services on Water Street. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa Police and emergency services attend to the injured at the scene. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock A number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA/AP/dpa The police did not initially say whether it was an accident or a deliberate act. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock The footballers had previously been celebrating exuberantly. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

A car has driven into a crowd in Liverpool on the fringes of the football championship celebrations, injuring several people. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, as the police announced on Platform X.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car was driven into a crowd of people at Liverpool FC's big championship parade on Monday.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that "a car collided with several pedestrians" shortly after 18:00 local time.

One man has been arrested and emergency services are at the scene. Agency photos show the removal of injured people. Show more

The arrested man is a 53-year-old white British man, the British news agency PA reported, citing investigators. The man was from the area.

Photos showed police and emergency services attending to the injured at the scene. "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling," wrote Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the X platform.

The background is still unclear. The incident took place on the sidelines of Liverpool FC's championship celebrations. Thousands of people were on the streets. "My thoughts are with all those injured and affected," wrote Starmer.

The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.



I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.



I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 26, 2025

Videos showing the incident went viral on social media. Numerous emergency services were deployed. dark car heading towards a dense crowd of people. The North West Ambulance Service said: "We are currently investigating the situation and working with other emergency services. Our priority is to get people the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

BREAKING:



17 people wounded after a man rams his car into a crowd of Liverpool supporters celebrating their team winning the Premier League.



🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uuWFcC2Hhq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 26, 2025

Liverpool FC had previously celebrated the championship victory extensively, with the team traveling a ten-mile route through the city in an open-top bus. People celebrated the club extensively.

We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Mon 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male detained. pic.twitter.com/1qomVIDuqB — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 26, 2025

The police reportedly received the first reports of an accident shortly after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). Initially, there was talk of an accident involving pedestrians. The news channel Sky News quoted an alleged eyewitness who reported hearing screams. A car had driven over people.