"The scenes are horrific" Car crashes into Liverpool FC's championship parade - Briton (53) arrested

dpa

26.5.2025 - 21:58

A car crashed into the crowd at Liverpool FC's championship celebrations on Monday evening.

A car crashed into the crowd at Liverpool FC's championship celebrations on Monday evening.

Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock

Police and emergency services on Water Street.

Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa

Police and emergency services attend to the injured at the scene.

Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock

A number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool.

Image: Owen Humphreys/PA/AP/dpa

The police did not initially say whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock

The footballers had previously been celebrating exuberantly.

Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

A car has driven into a crowd in Liverpool on the fringes of the football championship celebrations, injuring several people. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, as the police announced on Platform X.

DPA

26.05.2025, 21:58

26.05.2025, 23:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car was driven into a crowd of people at Liverpool FC's big championship parade on Monday.
  • Merseyside Police said in a statement that "a car collided with several pedestrians" shortly after 18:00 local time.
  • One man has been arrested and emergency services are at the scene. Agency photos show the removal of injured people.
Show more

The arrested man is a 53-year-old white British man, the British news agency PA reported, citing investigators. The man was from the area.

Photos showed police and emergency services attending to the injured at the scene. "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling," wrote Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the X platform.

The background is still unclear. The incident took place on the sidelines of Liverpool FC's championship celebrations. Thousands of people were on the streets. "My thoughts are with all those injured and affected," wrote Starmer.

Videos showing the incident went viral on social media. Numerous emergency services were deployed. dark car heading towards a dense crowd of people. The North West Ambulance Service said: "We are currently investigating the situation and working with other emergency services. Our priority is to get people the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

Liverpool FC had previously celebrated the championship victory extensively, with the team traveling a ten-mile route through the city in an open-top bus. People celebrated the club extensively.

The police reportedly received the first reports of an accident shortly after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). Initially, there was talk of an accident involving pedestrians. The news channel Sky News quoted an alleged eyewitness who reported hearing screams. A car had driven over people.

