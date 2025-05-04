The driver of the SUV had previously taken someone to the airport himself. dpa

Among the victims is a five-year-old girl who had just said goodbye to her father at Manila airport. Two people die when an SUV suddenly drives into the crowd.

DPA dpa

A driver drove into a crowd of people at the international airport in the Philippine capital Manila. Two people, including a five-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in the incident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, authorities said on Sunday. According to initial findings, they assume it was an accident: According to video footage, the driver of the SUV had previously dropped off a passenger at the airport himself.

According to the police report, he told investigators that he had been distracted by another car suddenly appearing in front of him and had accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. He broke through a guardrail and drove onto the sidewalk near the entrance to the Terminal 1 departures area where people were waiting, according to airport operator New NAIA Infra Corp. The man was taken into police custody.

Girl had said goodbye to father with family

The five-year-old girl had said goodbye to her Filipino father, who was working overseas, the aviation police said. The girl's mother and four-year-old sister and two other people were injured and taken to hospital, according to the report. A 28-year-old man was also killed. Airport management has secured the area while investigations continue.