Horror crash in northern Germany Car crashes into several trees, two men die

Sven Ziegler

6.10.2025

The car was completely destroyed in the accident.
KEYSTONE

Two men have died in a serious traffic accident in the district of Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. Their car crashed into several trees after an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver.

06.10.2025, 09:07

06.10.2025, 10:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The accident occurred on Sunday morning between Echem and Scharnebeck.
  • The Audi left the road after an overtaking maneuver on a wet road.
  • Both occupants, aged 41 and 42, died at the scene.
A fatal traffic accident occurred in northern Germany on Sunday morning. As reported by Bild, an Audi left the road between the towns of Echem and Scharnebeck in the district of Lüneburg (Lower Saxony).

According to initial police findings, the car was traveling at excessive speed on a wet road. While overtaking another car, the driver lost control on a bend. The vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into four trees one after the other.

Rescue came too late

A rescue helicopter was alerted, but for the two occupants - men aged 41 and 42 - all help came too late. They succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

County road 53 had to be closed for several hours. According to the police, it was passable again around four hours after the accident.

Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing. According to previous findings, excessive speed on a wet road played a decisive role.

