The car crashed into a tram stop near the Donnersbergerbrücke bridge. Bild: dpa

A car drives into a tram stop in Munich city center. Seven people are injured, three of them seriously. The emergency services are deployed on a large scale.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car has driven into a streetcar stop in Munich.

At least seven people were injured, some of them seriously.

According to initial findings, the police believe it was an accident. Show more

According to the police, a car has driven into a streetcar stop in Munich. According to initial findings, the police believe it was an accident. Seven people were injured in the incident at Donnersbergerbrücke, three of them seriously, said a spokesman for the Munich fire department. All of the injured were taken to hospital. There were initially no reports of fatalities.

The 52-year-old driver from the Upper Bavarian district of Miesbach was uninjured in the accident, said a police spokesman. He is being investigated for negligent bodily harm.

Police officers were initially unable to question him; according to the fire department, he was being looked after by a crisis intervention team. The man was "naturally very upset", said a fire department spokesperson.

Police are investigating the cause

The cause of the accident initially remained unclear. The police have started an investigation. An expert is also to help with the investigation. A witness said that the car had driven at "very high speed" into the streetcar stop where several people had been waiting. Then there was "a terrible bang".

The area around the streetcar stop was cordoned off. In the early afternoon, the fire department said that the closure would continue for at least another two hours.

Several streetcar and bus lines that normally use the busy junction were diverted. The unstable bus stop shelter may have to be dismantled, said a fire department spokesperson.