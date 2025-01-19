Someone proved that he has nerves of steel: In Croatia, a captain is being celebrated for safely mooring a car ferry with lots of children on board at the harbor quay during extreme squalls.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dramatic scenes during the landing of the car ferry Marjan in the port of Supetar in Croatia.

Despite wind speeds of around 130 km/h, the captain dares to dock.

Watch the video to find out whether and how the captain succeeds in the spectacular maneuver. Show more

Violent storms with wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are currently sweeping across central and southern Dalmatia. These gale-force winds can be particularly dangerous on the water.

Thanks to a phenomenal captain and an outstanding crew, a Croatian ferry managed to dock safely in the port of Supetar despite the extremely difficult conditions at sea.

Cell phone videos of those waiting on the quay quickly went viral on social media. blue News shows you exactly what they recorded in the video.