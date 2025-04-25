Blindly trusting your sat nav can end badly. Tourists in Italy had to learn this the hard way. Without the help of local residents, they would not have been able to get out of a difficult situation.

Tourists in Sardinia blindly trusted their navigation system.

As a result, they got stuck with their small car in one of the narrow streets of Bosa's old town.

They were only freed thanks to the helpfulness of local residents. Show more

This was probably not how these tourists had imagined their Easter vacation. They followed the instructions on their sat nav to maneuver their car through the old town of Bosa in Sardinia. But suddenly they could neither drive forwards nor backwards. The lane was simply too narrow.

You can see the desperate rescue operation in the video.

