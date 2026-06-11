Emergency responders are on the scene of the accident on the N290. In the Netherlands, a car plowed into a group of schoolchildren on bicycles. Photo: ---/PROVICOM/ANP/dpa Keystone

A serious traffic accident has shaken the Netherlands: A car plowed into a group of elementary school students on bicycles. Four people died, and several children were seriously injured. Police have arrested a 19-year-old man.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Dutch province of Zeeland, a car plowed into a group of students on bicycles who were on a school trip.

Three children and one adult died at the scene; another child later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and have arrested a 19-year-old man. Show more

In the Netherlands, a car crashed into a group of students on bicycles. Three children and one adult were killed, according to police. The car reportedly skidded off a highway near Vogelwaarde in the western part of the country and struck the group of 14 students and two chaperones who were on a school trip. Three people died at the scene. Four other children were seriously injured, one of whom later died in the hospital. Police described it as a “very serious traffic accident.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested, but police did not say whether he was the suspected driver. His involvement in the accident is being investigated. The driver is said to have continued straight ahead in a curve and struck the group of students on the bike path, as reported by the broadcaster NOS. The police are investigating how the accident occurred.

Group of elementary school students – One person arrested

The students were from an elementary school in Axel, police said. They were on their way to a school outing with their chaperones, as reported by Omroep Zeeland.

Photos from the scene of the accident showed a heavily damaged car that had come to a stop in a ditch next to the road. Emergency services responded with a large contingent of seven ambulances and three rescue helicopters. The injured were taken to hospitals in Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam. Assistance was organized for the remaining participants in the school trip, and psychological support was provided at the Vogelwaarde community center.

Accident car impounded

Police spokeswoman Mariska Bezemer described it as a dramatic and particularly tragic incident, as reported by the newspaper “Provinciale Zeeuwse Courant.” She did not yet say much about the exact circumstances of the accident. “Specialists are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.” The car has been impounded, and evidence is being collected. The police spokesperson did not provide any details on the condition of the injured. The police called on witnesses to report any observations regarding the accident or anything unusual in the surrounding area or the town.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten reacted with shock to the tragedy: “What should be a highlight for every child and every elementary school—the school trip—ends in a nightmare.”