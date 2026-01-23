Spectacular rescue operation in Trieste, Italy: A car plunged into the sea on Piazza Unità d'Italia. Several cadets from the Modena Military Academy immediately jumped into the water and rescued the driver.

Heroic Deed on Video Car Sinks in the Harbor—What Happens Next Delights All of Italy

Here's what it's all about In Trieste, a car with the driver inside plunged into the sea.

Cadets from the Modena Military Academy immediately jumped into the water and rescued the man.

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto praised the mission as an expression of courage and a sense of duty. Summary created with

Dramatic scenes unfolded on Sunday in Piazza Unità d'Italia in Trieste, northern Italy. A car plunged into the sea with the driver inside.

Several cadets from the Modena Military Academy witnessed the accident and reacted without hesitation. They jumped into the water, reached the man, and brought him to safety. They then handed him over to the emergency responders who had been alerted.

The incident was widely shared on social media. Footage shows the vehicle floating in the water and rescuers swimming toward the driver.

Circumstances of the accident remain unclear

Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also praised the recruits’ actions. He said the recruits had acted instinctively and risked their own lives to help another person. Their courage, training, and sense of duty were a source of pride for the entire Italian defense community, Crosetto explained.

The Modena Military Academy trains officers for the Italian Army and the Carabinieri. According to the Ministry of Defense, the rescue operation embodies precisely the values instilled in the cadets: courage, a sense of duty, selflessness, and a commitment to service.

It is still unclear why the car ended up in the water. The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

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