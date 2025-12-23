A bodycam video shows the arrest of three children. Newburgh Heights Police Department

A car chase in the US state of Ohio ends with a crash into a house. An eleven-year-old was at the wheel - together with two other minors.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three children aged eight, eleven and twelve stole a car in Ohio and fled from the police.

The chase ended in an accident in which a house was damaged.

After the arrest, the children were particularly worried about Christmas. Show more

An unusual police operation has caused a stir in the US state of Ohio. Three boys aged eight, eleven and twelve are said to have stolen a car and then engaged in a short chase with the police. This was reported by the Fox News channel.

The operation was triggered on Saturday afternoon when an automatic license plate recognition system in the village of Newburgh Heights reported a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen. When police officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled the scene.

The children rammed into a house while fleeing from the police. Newburgh Heights Police Department

The journey ended abruptly a little later: the car crashed into a residential building. After the accident, the three occupants left the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. However, the police were quickly able to apprehend the children. According to the police, there was only minor damage to the house and no one was injured.

Children tremble for their Christmas presents

Police bodycam footage shows the children following the officers' instructions, visibly frightened. One of the boys is said to have apologized several times and asked if his mother could be informed. According to the police, another asked if they would now have to go to prison.

One officer was audibly stunned by the age of the suspects. "You're twelve years old - and you steal cars," can be heard on the video.

During the subsequent questioning, the children explained, according to the police report, that they had discovered the car when they were on their way to a store. One of them stated that "something had come over him", that he had had to take the car and was no longer able to control himself.

'I'M SORRY': Three young boys in Ohio — ages 8, 11, and 12 — led police on a chase in a stolen car before crashing into a home, authorities said. Police reported the 11-year-old was behind the wheel, and all three fled on foot after the crash.



When questioned by investigators,… pic.twitter.com/DL23FoFFAH — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2025

The boys also stated that they had learned how to steal cars by watching videos on YouTube.

According to the police, the children were mainly worried about Christmas after the arrest. All three said they knew that their behavior had been wrong. At the same time, they feared that the incident could have an impact on whether Santa Claus would still bring presents.

The three minors were eventually handed over to their parents or guardians. The police did not initially provide any further information on possible legal consequences.