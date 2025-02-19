Police in Copenhagen chased a man this morning. KEYSTONE

On Wednesday morning, a man paralyzed air traffic in Copenhagen. The reason: he was fleeing from the police.

Lea Oetiker

Early Wednesday morning, a man drove a stolen Land Rover through the security fence at Copenhagen Airport.

He fled from a police checkpoint.

The reason: the car was stolen.

The man is still on the run. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a chase ensued in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. When a man fled from the police, he ran onto the airport tarmac. The airspace was then closed for hours. This was reported by several newspapers.

The man sped away from a checkpoint in his Land Rover. The reason: the car with Swedish license plates was reported stolen. At around 3.30 a.m., he crashed the vehicle into the airport security fence.

The fugitive then got out of the car and ran towards the tarmac. The airport and airspace were immediately closed.

The closure was lifted again at around 6 o'clock. It was determined that the man was no longer on the airport grounds. The man is still on the run.

At around 7.30 a.m., various aircraft were still waiting in a kind of queue to land in the airspace over Copenhagen. This is according to data from the website Flightaware.