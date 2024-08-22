The car wrapped itself around the tree. KEYSTONE

Two people have died in a serious accident in Germany. Three other people were seriously injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have died in a car accident near Neustadt in Hesse (Germany).

A ten-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man did not survive the accident.

A 19-year-old woman and two other children aged ten and 13 were seriously injured Show more

A ten-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man died in a traffic accident near Neustadt in Hesse. A 19-year-old woman and two other children aged ten and 13 were seriously injured, according to police in Giessen on Thursday night.

On Wednesday evening, a car carrying five people veered off the road to the left on the main road between Neustadt and Stadtallendorf for as yet unexplained reasons and hit a tree. The 22-year-old driver and a ten-year-old boy in the back seat died at the scene of the accident.

The 19-year-old female passenger and the two other children in the back seat were seriously injured and taken to hospital. An expert was called in to clarify the cause of the accident. The main road was temporarily closed after the accident.