(symbolic image)

Anselmo Guido Pecorari, a former Italian retired archbishop, recently shared a series of surprising anecdotes about cardinals with the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

A remarkable event took place in the Domus Sanctae Marthae residence, where the cardinals are staying during the election of the new pope. The guest house is located in the heart of Vatican City and functions like a classic hotel - a detail that not everyone seems to be aware of.

Anselmo Guido Pecorari, a former retired Italian archbishop, tells the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera" about a foreign cardinal who invited some of his colleagues to an informal meeting in his room after dinner on the assumption that he would receive completely free accommodation.

The friendly atmosphere quickly gave way to a small impromptu fiesta: "They emptied the minibar and drank all the small spirits," reported the archbishop, making it clear that the person concerned had no idea that these drinks would be charged for.

A bitter bill for a man of the church

The story took an unexpected turn when the cardinal realized the next day that the refreshments consumed were not part of Vatican hospitality. "When he received the bill, he was surprised," recalls Archbishop Pecorari, who did not want to reveal the identity of the person concerned and spoke of a "dear friend".

This funny and unusual story is a reminder that even the highest church officials can be surprised by secular rules.

The conclave live on blue News

133 cardinal electors are currently gathering behind closed doors in the Sistine Chapel to elect the successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

The election, which is strictly regulated by the Apostolic Constitution, prescribes absolute secrecy for all participants, otherwise there is a risk of excommunication. No telephones, no contact with the outside world: the ballot papers say everything necessary until the famous white smoke rises.