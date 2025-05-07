  1. Residential Customers
New pope is elected Cardinals celebrate big mass +++ These are the favorites for the papal election

Dominik Müller

7.5.2025

A new Pope will be elected in the Vatican on Wednesday. All developments in the ticker.

07.05.2025, 11:19

07.05.2025, 11:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The conclave with 135 cardinals from all over the world begins in the Sistine Chapel on May 7.
  • There is no time limit for the conclave. The cardinals are shielded from the outside world during this time.
  • As soon as two thirds of the cardinals agree on a name, the new pope is elected. The ballot papers are burned and a chemical is applied to them so that white smoke rises.
  • 11.19 a.m.

    blue News on site

    Editor Samuel Walder has traveled to the Vatican for blue News - and joins the conclave ticker with a first impression of St. Peter's Basilica.

    Samuel Walder
  • 10 a.m.

    Mass begins at the start

    Cardinals from all over the world have gathered in the Vatican for the last major mass before the election of the new Pope begins. The service "Pro eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman Pontiff") in St. Peter's Basilica will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re.

    You can follow the mass in the livestream above.

  • 9.55 a.m.

    These are the favorites for the papal election

    The lists of possible successors to Francis have been getting longer by the day. These men are considered to have the best chances.

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election
    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. In addition to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin (70), the contenders are...

    In addition to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin (70), the contenders are...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... two other Italians: the Archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi (69),...

    ... two other Italians: the Archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi (69),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ...and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (60).

    ...and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (60).

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. The carousel of candidates also includes the Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle (67, left),...

    The carousel of candidates also includes the Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle (67, left),...

    Image: AP

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Frenchman Jean-Marc-Aveline (66),...

    ... the Frenchman Jean-Marc-Aveline (66),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Portuguese José Tolentino de Mendonça (59, center),...

    ... the Portuguese José Tolentino de Mendonça (59, center),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Hungarian Peter Erdö (72),...

    ... the Hungarian Peter Erdö (72),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... and Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Hollerich (66).

    ... and Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Hollerich (66).

    Image: KEYSTONE

  • 9.50 a.m.

    Experts: Decision still this week

    If, as expected, no agreement is reached today in the first round, voting will take place twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until the matter is decided. Most Vatican experts expect this to happen this week.

    Papal clothing in various sizes hangs ready in a room in the Sistine Chapel: The newly elected pontiff will put them on before showing himself to the public for the first time on a balcony in the Vatican.
    Papal clothing in various sizes hangs ready in a room in the Sistine Chapel: The newly elected pontiff will put them on before showing himself to the public for the first time on a balcony in the Vatican.
    KEYSTONE

    The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who then gave himself the papal name Francis, was elected in 2013 after a day and a half, in the fifth ballot. He led the Catholic world church until his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

  • 9.30 a.m.

    Nobody expects white smoke today

    The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon - and then, in all probability, black smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the early evening. No one expects a new pontiff to be elected immediately.

    Cardinals gather in the Vatican on May 6.
    Cardinals gather in the Vatican on May 6.
    KEYSTONE

    Only with a two-thirds majority - i.e. at least 89 votes - will the smoke be white. That could take some time. When the time comes, it will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). Then the new head of the Church is revealed to the public.

    

Two and a half weeks after the death of Pope Francis, 133 cardinals from all over the world come together in the Sistine Chapel to decide on his successor without any external contact.

The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. A decision is not yet expected. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pontiff - the 267th pope in two millennia of church history.

There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. The media and bookmakers consider the current number two in the Catholic church state, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to be the favorite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old will also preside over the conclave. There are two cardinals from Switzerland.

