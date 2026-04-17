ARCHIVE - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf speaks to journalists after laying flowers at a memorial near the Risbergska educational center. Photo: Sergei Grits/AP/dpa Keystone

The Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf has arrived in Lviv in western Ukraine. A video from Swedish broadcaster SVT shows him meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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According to the Swedish government, this is the first visit by a monarch to Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression. In a short speech in Lviv, Carl Gustaf said: "You have our full support," according to the TT news agency.

Selenskyj published a video on social media showing the two of them commemorating fallen Ukrainian soldiers. He thanked the monarch for this gesture of respect.

Carl Gustaf traveled to Ukraine together with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. According to a government statement, their program includes "further visits to gather experience from the war".

The Foreign Minister said: "Swedish support for Ukraine is special. It has broad political roots, but also comes from society as a whole and from the hearts of the people." Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion with Western help for more than four years.