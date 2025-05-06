Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney has visited US President Donald Trump at the White House. Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Donald Trump likes to provoke by referring to Canada as the 51st US state. Now the new Prime Minister has made it clear to him that this is not going to happen - with an analogy that left even Trump speechless.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has given Trump a clear rejection regarding his statements on Canada's affiliation with the USA.

In the past, Donald Trump has called for Canada to become part of the USA, referring to it as the "51st US state".

Carney humorously compared Trump's demands to sales practices in the real estate sector - something Trump should actually be familiar with. Show more

The new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has humorously but unequivocally rejected US President Donald Trump's possible territorial ambitions.

"As you know from the real estate industry, there are some places that are never for sale," he said at the meeting with the Republican in the White House, when Trump alluded to this. "We're sitting on one right now. You know Buckingham Palace, which you visited." Trump interjected: "That's true."

This also applies to Canada, Carney then made clear. "It's not for sale and never will be," he said. The real opportunity lies in the partnership and in what both countries can build together. Trump replied with a grin: "Never say never", to which Carney smiled in the direction of the reporters present in the room.

Anti-Trump rhetoric lifted Carney into office

In the past, Trump had repeatedly called for Canada to become part of the United States, referring to the neighboring country as the "51st state". He sparked great outrage in Canada with such statements on incorporation.

Carney won the election in the USA's northern neighbor with a fierce anti-Trump stance. Following his Liberal Party's victory in the general election, he announced his intention to resolutely oppose the aggressive policies of the US government.

In a television interview at the weekend, Trump sought to put things into perspective and emphasized that military force was not an option for him.