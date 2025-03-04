Over seven million people celebrate carnival in Rio de Janeiro every year. Once again this year, colorful costumes, samba music and joie de vivre set the pace for a week.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carnival in Rio de Janeiro takes place this year from February 28 to March 8.

For one week, the Brazilian metropolis is transformed into a party location.

The huge event attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. Show more

Rio de Janeiro is now a week of dancing and partying. The annual carnival has been setting the pace in the Brazilian metropolis since Friday. From 28 February 2025 to 8 March 2025, colorful parades and parties take place everywhere.

Watch the video to find out how wild and cheerful people celebrate carnival in Rio de Janeiro and why they love it so much.

