Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in the southern and central regions of China with catastrophic consequences. The storm has already claimed more than 20 lives.

Nicole Agostini

The summer monsoon is hitting China with full force: torrential rain has been falling in southern and central China since May 19. The provinces of Guizhou and Guangxi in particular are suffering from severe flooding with catastrophic consequences.

Watch the video to find out how the authorities are dealing with this dramatic situation.

More videos from the department