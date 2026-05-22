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South China under water Cars drift through streets, thousands of people evacuated

Nicole Agostini

22.5.2026

Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in the southern and central regions of China with catastrophic consequences. The storm has already claimed more than 20 lives.

22.05.2026, 16:45

The summer monsoon is hitting China with full force: torrential rain has been falling in southern and central China since May 19. The provinces of Guizhou and Guangxi in particular are suffering from severe flooding with catastrophic consequences.

Watch the video to find out how the authorities are dealing with this dramatic situation.

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