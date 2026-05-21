In October 2025, a fatal ship collision occurred on Lake Constance. Symbolbild: Keystone

A motorboat drives directly towards a sailing boat for several minutes. A German woman dies in the collision. The trial is now to be reopened. This is due to statements made by the suspect.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fatal shipping accident on Lake Constance is to be retried in court.

The 26-year-old motorboat driver is now being investigated for conditional premeditated murder.

A 57-year-old German woman died in the accident in October 2025. Show more

A trial concerning a fatal shipping accident on Lake Constance in which a 57-year-old German woman died is to be reopened. The Feldkirch public prosecutor's office confirmed a corresponding report in the Vorarlberger Nachrichten newspaper.

The charge against the 26-year-old Austrian is conditional premeditated murder - the accused did not necessarily wish for the victim's death, but accepted it. The charge is not yet legally binding.

The young man had already stood trial for the same incident at the Feldkirch Regional Court in April. At that time, the charge was gross negligence manslaughter. Following the defendant's account, the court declared that it did not have jurisdiction as it now suspected a murder offense. A jury must be convened for this in Austria.

Statements give rise to new suspicions

In October 2025, the 26-year-old crashed his motorboat into the sailing boat of a married couple from Germany near Bregenz. The woman fell into the water and died at the scene of the accident. Her husband saved himself by jumping into the water shortly before the collision. Their boat was destroyed.

In the first trial, the defendant insisted that he had not been traveling too fast in his motorboat and had been paying attention. The judge, for her part, held that it was no longer just a case of gross negligence if the defendant had driven towards the sailing boat with his eyes open for several minutes.