On Saturday, Mr. Cassis was received in Kuwait City by his counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
The talks provided an opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations, particularly in economic and scientific terms. The geopolitical situation in the region was also on the agenda, in particular the situation in Gaza and the Persian Gulf.
In the presence of Sheikh Al Sabah and National Council President Maja Riniker, Mr. Cassis inaugurated the new Swiss embassy building in the Kuwaiti capital. The ceremony also marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Kuwait.