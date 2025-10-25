Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah of the Emir Al Sabah family (left) receives Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. Bild: Keystone

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis has inaugurated a Swiss embassy in Kuwait. At the same time, he concluded his trip to the Middle East, which had previously taken him to Jordan and Iraq.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Prior to this, Mr. Cassis was received by Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

The ceremony also marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Kuwait. Show more

On Saturday, Mr. Cassis was received in Kuwait City by his counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The talks provided an opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations, particularly in economic and scientific terms. The geopolitical situation in the region was also on the agenda, in particular the situation in Gaza and the Persian Gulf.

