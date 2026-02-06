Federal Councillor and OSCE President Ignazio Cassis and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Keystone

As OSCE President-in-Office, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis called for an end to the war in Ukraine in Moscow. At a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he offered to play a mediating role.

In Moscow, the OSCE leadership has urged an end to the war in Ukraine. At a meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, OSCE President Ignazio Cassis offered the organization as a mediator for a solution, as the organization announced on Friday.

It was the first visit to Russia by an official of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Diplomatic efforts must be renewed to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population, said Cassis. "Almost four years after the start of the war, civilians continue to suffer. Attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure are causing long-term damage," he was quoted as saying in the OSCE statement.

Release of employees demanded

The OSCE is ready with its instruments to support such a solution and its implementation. The release of three imprisoned OSCE employees was also demanded.

Cassis underlined the organization's willingness to support a negotiated peace. The OSCE is ready with its many years of experience and its instruments to support a negotiated solution and its implementation on the ground. A central aim of the visit was "to present the tools available to the OSCE", Cassis was quoted as saying.

Rebuilding European security

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu added that the OSCE was founded to manage tensions. Today, this founding purpose is more important than ever. As the only inclusive regional security forum stretching from Vancouver to Vladivostok, the organization is uniquely positioned to facilitate meaningful diplomatic dialogue. It could also revitalize mechanisms for risk reduction, arms control and transparency, which are essential for rebuilding European security.

Sinirlioglu also addressed the situation of three imprisoned local OSCE employees at the meeting. He called for the release of Vadim Golda, Maxim Petrov and Dmitro Shabanov.